It is with pleasure and confidence that I write this letter of endorsement for Sarah Woodman as she pursues her position as a Godfrey trustee.
I have known Sarah for many years as both a friend and in business settings. She has always impressed me as a down-to-earth, hardworking participant in any endeavor she chooses to take on. Her commitment is impressive.
Sarah’s dedication to our community is evident when you review the long list of charitable and community-based programs she has participated in. She gets involved because she wants to better our community. She is certainly a Woman of Distinction, as confirmed by the YWCA in 2019.
Sarah is also an independent thinker with a wealth of common sense, and these are attributes that we wish all of our elected officials possessed.
Please vote for Sarah Woodman. Let her go to work as a trustee. You will not be disappointed.
P.J. Jun
Godfrey