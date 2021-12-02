On September 11th, 2021, Officer Tyler Timmins of the Pontoon Beach Police Department said “I do” to his soulmate, Linsey Timmins. On October 26th, just 47 short days later, Officer Timmins'life was violently taken away from him by a person with an extensive criminal history. Officer Timmins loved being a police officer and protecting his community. He proudly put on his uniform, bulletproof vest and duty belt with a purpose to keep those around him safe, all while being aware of the risks the job poses to his own life.
October 26th, at approximately 7:52 a.m., Officer Timmins noticed a suspected stolen vehicle at a gas station in Pontoon Beach. As Officer Timmins approached the vehicle, the suspect opened fire on him. Officer Timminswas subsequently shot and critically injured. He was then transported to a local hospital, then he was flown to Saint Louis University Hospital where the medical team did everything they could to try and save his life. At 10:30am on October 26th, Officer Timmins succumbed to his injuries.
The news of his death sent shockwaves through the community and to his fellow brothers and sisters in blue. In this writer's opinion, the death penalty should be reintroduced into law for such horrendous crimes committed by serial killers, mass murderers and those who kill government officials and/or police officers. Unfortunately, a life sentence means nothing to those who put a burden on the victim's family, friends and the community. I am asking that you consider reimplementing the death sentence under certain circumstances. I propose a bill to be introduced as the Tyler Timmins Bill, as it would serve as a great reminder of the punishment for any person who fits the bill as a murderer under special circumstances.
Patricia Ford
Roxana