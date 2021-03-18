I have been a teacher in the state of Illinois for 32 years. I graduated from the University of Illinois with a bachelor in elementary education in 1989, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville with a master in reading in 1993, and was Nationally Board Certified in 2008. I am writing in support of the Culturally Responsive Teaching and Learning Standards that are to be incorporated in all Illinois teacher preparation programs by the year 2025.
The Culturally Responsive Teaching and Leading Standards were developed by a diverse coalition of educators from across the state. Additionally, these standards received unanimous approval from the Illinois State Board of Education. They reflect that our students come from diverse backgrounds and communities, which influence how our students learn. Our teacher training must reflect how we can prepare our new teachers for the reality of the classroom.
The standards were created to ensure that our future teachers understand the best practices that veteran teachers have learned through trial and error. This allows for valuable training to be at the center of teacher education programs, which will give our future teachers the best tools and field experience to prepare for their time in the classroom on day one. As a veteran teacher, I use many of the proposed standards in my classroom. For example, the CRTLS call for teachers to “know about their students lives outside of school, using this knowledge to build instruction that leverages prior knowledge and skills.” Background knowledge is the key to all learning. Without activating prior knowledge, learning doesn’t stick. Knowing how to build on each of my student’s background knowledge helps them grow as learners. When new teachers come out of teacher preparation programs with this type of knowledge base, it means that it will not take a new teacher five years of trial and error to get it right.
The standards are consistent with those set by the National Board of Professional Teaching Standards, which focus on reflection, interacting with communities, and student learning. Many teachers across Illinois, including myself, pursue National Board Certification to better serve our students and develop our skills as educators. National Board Certified teachers across the state are already following similar standards to those of the Culturally Responsive Teaching and Leading Standards. Rather, now the standards that board-certified teachers follow will be common practice for all teachers in the state.
As our student population becomes increasingly diverse, our teachers must be able to create a classroom that allows for all students to feel that they belong. These standards will allow us to foster a classroom that embraces multiple viewpoints and experiences to encourage students to think critically. As Maya Angelou once said, “ Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better.” Illinois is about to do better.
Stacey Lipe
Glen Carbon