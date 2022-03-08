The international community has turned its attention to the war of choice that Russia is currently waging in Ukraine.
Right now, sanctions are considered the most vital tool in punishing Russia for its violation of international law. The Joe Biden Administration has wisely ruled out putting boots on the ground in favor or rallying the world around sanctions and condemnation, as committing troops would lead to World War 3.
Polls show that most Americans want to avoid a shooting war with Russia. However, one must also take a hard look at what sanctions really do, both in terms of humanitarian impacts and potential collateral harm to U.S. interests. While sanctions are necessary to punish Russia and try to modify its behavior and bring it back to acceptable international norms, policy makers must also need to be attentive to the costs and limits of economic sanctions.
Many are rightly concerned about the long-term impact of sanctions. In countries like Iran, Cuba, Syria, and Venezuela, sanctions have not changed the nature of the regimes in question, and they have created an enormous cost for civilians in the country. Writer Marcus Stanley gives us a quality strategy for sanctions in his story “Why Sanctions on Russia are Necessary,” “first, sanctions should be designed to minimize their effects on innocent civilians and instead be targeted on Russian political decision makers, powerful oligarchs, and the Russian military machine. Policy makers should bear in mind not only the difference between the broader Russian population and key members of the government, but the fact that long-term economic sanctions will directly impact civilians in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine.” Sanctions can also drive inflation which will impact consumers here in the United States and in poorer countries even more.
The sanctions on Russia must come with a clear diplomatic plan that will take our country over the finish line. The limits and costs of sanctions show that we should not look to them to magically accomplish regime change or solve our security challenges with Russia.
Let’s not forget the diplomatic wing (soft power) of our security strategy! If China leaves the Russian orbit, perhaps we can negotiate a cease fire with the Asian power and bring Russia back within international norms. Politicians within the Chinese state is already worried how isolated they will become if they continue to align themselves with Russia. In addition, Russian oil companies fear the sanctions will hurt their profits. Perhaps entering a conversation over this issue with these oil companies could change Russia’s behavior.
Civilian public opinion, another form of soft power that could be called citizen diplomacy, at least in this instance, is already in action in this crisis. Demonstrations are being held in Ukraine for the removal of Russian troops, and Russians are pouring into the streets in favor for an end to the war. Many Russians own cell phones, and this means they are receiving news that contradicts what the Russian media is telling them
In addition, demonstrations are being held in Turkey, who is a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and the Russian and Chinese dominated Shanghai Cooperation Organization, against the Russian invasion. Perhaps these various forms of soft power will lead to a withdraw of Russian troops from Ukraine at some time and a successful diplomatic resolution.
If we come to that resolution, perhaps a great power concert could emerge (China, US, Russia, United Kingdom, European Union) that could set some rules and prevent more invasions of sovereign countries.
Jason Sibert is the Lead Writer for the Peace Economy Project.