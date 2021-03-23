Four years ago, I appointed Rick Lauschke to the village of Godfrey’s Planning and Zoning Committee, and I’ve been impressed with the contributions he’s made. He makes it a point to be informed and is very analytical and forward-thinking. Rick has a unique way of seeing the big picture while easily balancing out the small details.
Rick’s dedication to his role on our committee has shown me without a shadow of a doubt that he will have invaluable input in serving as a Godfrey trustee.
Like Jeff Weber, Sarah Woodman, and me, Rick is working with only one agenda in mind … to make Godfrey a better place to live. Please join me in voting for Rick Lauschke for Trustee on April 6.
Mike McCormick
Mayor of Godfrey