Once upon a time, in a faraway place, there lived people who liked each other. These people worked and socialized together while doing great things. The people were active skipping, hopping and running everywhere, sometimes appearing to float. Their footprints were light, and many times only their toes left an imprint in the sand and dirt.
There were constant sunshine and breezes, but one day, something swept through the air in the streets and into the backdoors and windows of all the homes and businesses. It was invisible to the people’s sight, but smelled so bad the people began to feel sick. The smell didn’t go away, and it interfered with their ability to work.
Eventually, people started looking at each other, trying to figure out where the smell was coming from. It had to be someone in their faraway place, the people thought. People started bickering when their gardens and flowers wilted. The smell soon killed all the plants, so they had no food to store away for the winter.
The air became so thick that light couldn’t penetrate and the air quit moving.
Footprints seemed to drag in the dirt and sand, leaving the appearance of a big, long foot. Their feet became so heavy their legs couldn’t lift them and the people stayed in their homes. They couldn’t go anywhere because their bodies became too heavy to move.
Then, one day a twinkle of dust broke through the air and some light reflected off the dust which seemed to be golden and full of reflection. The people could see themselves in the reflection of the golden dust and decided it was time to start moving and clear the air that had become so dark and stinky.
Whatever brought the smell and darkness must have disappeared because it was light again and the breeze was fresh blowing all the darkness and stink away. The people came out of their houses and began to move again, skipping, hopping, running and floating, only leaving toe prints in the sand and dirt.
They worked together once again. The trees and flowers stood straight, reaching for the light. People planted their gardens full of hope for a harvest, once again.
When darkness comes, it paralyzes — don’t let it in.
When light shines, it creates hope.
Keep an open heart to let the light in and out.
Vicki Kruse