People say all the time elections have consequences. This past April Wood River elected two men who join a third already on the council to “rectify” past perceived slights on the citizens. Since the election this now includes rumors about tearing down the under-construction recreation center, firing employees who have successfully served the wants of past councils and preventing people who care about the city from participating in advisory roles. This type of retribution against our citizens and city employees has no place in our city. It has me asking who is their next target? In the recent past, thanks to past councils, many talented city employees and business owners who have worked hard and invested in our city- we have made strides to a better Wood River. There’s another saying – If you repeat a lie enough times people will believe it. All you hear from these three is how bad the city is, how broke we are, how corrupt everyone else has been. It’s been a long time since I have seen the citizens of Wood River come together to make Wood River feel like my hometown. I want to move forward and grow our town. I ask that as a citizen if you agree with me or not that you hold your council to task of telling you the truth. I hope the three council members remember why they got involved, if it was to stop progress or gain retribution then please get out of the way…if you have new ideas then let us citizens know. We are waiting for you to lead not litigate.
