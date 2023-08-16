The Alton Telegraph’s excellent article “When the River Won,” about the 1993 flood, reminds us of the effects more frequent flooding (like the 2018 and 2019 floods) may bring.
It’s a good time to ask how Alton is preparing to allay the inevitable damage. The city accepted a $10-million grant for flood mitigation, based on the concept of a five-foot high flood wall along Sugar Alley parallel to the River Road from Piasa to William Street, with openings at the intersecting streets. Is this proposed wall the best way to address Alton’s flooding issue?
We know that the US Army Corps of Engineers completed a study evaluating different options for Alton’s flood mitigation. They were scheduled to present that plan to the City Council several weeks ago, but that meeting was canceled. The Riverfront Commission has flood mitigation as one of its areas of concern but has not invited the USACE or the city to present. When are these presentations scheduled and how will the public be informed of the Corps recommendations? Meanwhile, it appears that the city is continuing to develop the flood wall design. Earlier, development director Greg Caffey said that he would be sharing preliminary design ideas in “late spring or early summer.” It’s August, and no presentation has been made. This is concerning because, according to Mr. Caffey, the grant requires construction in 2024, leaving little time to develop alternate, more effective plans to protect downtown from floodwaters.
The flooding issue is vital to Alton’s future, and plans should be made with full input from the experts and community. By the way, the grant isn’t free money. The city must contribute $3 million, an amount doubling the city’s debt even as the city’s tax base shrinks.
Please encourage your ward representatives on the City Council and Riverfront Commission members, to insist that city officials and the Corps share their full study on flooding mitigation and that the city reveal its plans publicly. (The Riverfront Commission members listed on the city website are Cory Jobe, Brian Campbell, John Simmons, Jesse Jemison, Scott Dixon, Mike Thoma, and Christine Favilla. Additionally, the commission’s June meeting minutes list Randy Peterson as an attending commission member.)
The June meeting minutes quotes Mr. Caffey as stating that the full USACE report would likely be presented at the August 24, 2023, commission meeting. The meeting is open to the public at 2p.m. in City Hall.
Libby Reuter
Alton, Illinois