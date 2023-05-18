Recently three council members in Wood River have taken some heat over not being born and raised Oilers. That is an unfair criticism of their ability to be on the council, it is a fair criticism however of their priorities for our city and the ability to trash talk it so easily. People from Wood River are proud of our working-class background and hard work mentality. Its easy to make snide comments and put down people for your own political gain if they are not your lifelong neighbors but it is hard to govern the city while keeping everyone in mind. If you grew up here you may remember Leroy Emerick’s giant parade and festivities to start the ball season, you remember being proud of having the worlds largest pool and my personal favorite fishing with my childhood friends at 6th St. park on hot day., and for many dancing at the Roundhouse. Pools, lakes, and buildings do not last forever despite our best efforts. Things change and we adapt but we have to provide the same types of experiences today if we want the children to live here tomorrow. I know I chose to raise my family here because of my experiences as a child. I have also seen the passion others have over the past few years. It may not look the same, but opportunities have to be available. I ask instead of trying to snuff out the good in Wood River you try to add to it.
Mike Anderson
Wood River