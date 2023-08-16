This is in response to Michael Drakes’ letter to the Editor that was in the Telegraph reference to the Mayor not reappointing him to the Civil Service Commission.
It is nice that you were able to serve on so many commissions that benefited the city. Any one that is asked to be on any commission should be proud. I think now you need to move on and thank God you were able to accomplish what you did.
We understand that you are not a supporter of Mayor Goins before and after you were removed, and that is your choice.
All mayoral appointments are not perks to reward supporters, but to appoint a person that knows and understands what our city needs. In all the years that you have been around, did you not see a lack of leadership in other Mayors’ that you did not like?
Because you were not reappointed, as a reader of the paper, it sounds like a grown child who did not get his way.
Mayor Goins is the First Black Mayor that Alton has ever had. I feel that you are nitpicking his office. If you look at the size and height of Mayor Goins, you would see that the chair that Mayor Walker had was his size and Mayor Goins could not use it – and that was the change.
I am sure when you worked for the radio station and received a raise it was like receiving Halloween candy as well.
As citizens, we are happy that Mayor Goins will be able to travel out of the state for meetings and learn ways that will help our city to grow.
I see somewhere you are teetering on a slippery slope – Mayor Goins DID NOT need taxpayers’ funds to go on vacations. All previous Mayors’ have ribbon cuttings and photo ops, this is a way to introduce themselves to the citizens and give them the opportunity to see the Mayor speak and get to know him.
It is good to hear you say that you understand that Mayor Goins plans to run again – this will give the Mayor more time to see the programs that he has set up for the city to advance.
As a taxpaying citizen, I am glad to see where you stand in case you decide to run for Mayor or any other office.
I will be at the City Council Meetings to see how you act.
Anita H. Banks
Alton