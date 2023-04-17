LETTER TO THE EDITOR
I know I have mentioned this before, but over the years, I have been to well over five hundred City Council and Committee meetings. I have to say that this most recent meeting of Wednesday, April 12, may be the most chaotic that I have witnessed. Thank goodness Deputy Clerk Lauren Wilson is there to bring some semblance of decorum and protocol to the meetings. This dumpster fire began when ANOTHER last-minute resolution was given to an alderperson to read for an event next Thursday, April 20 (4/20) that was requesting the closure of State St., a busy street, from W. 3rd to W. 4th, from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., working hours for businesses in that block, who I might add, are opposed to this closure. Council doesn’t meet again until the week after the proposed event, so this last-minute handoff would require a rush, a suspension of rules, to approve this event. Closing off a block of a busy street is a big enough deal, PLUS this is a grand opening for Mr. Everything Company CBD Product and Smoke Shop (thus the 420 connection.) The owner took the liberty of prematurely printing and distributing flyers, stating that alcohol and food will be available. Perhaps he did not know that special permits and licensing are required for this to happen, perhaps he was told “no problem” from the mayor’s office. The alcohol availability requires a special use event liquor license, which by ordinance cannot be issued without council approval. After some discussion Mayor Goins thought the license had already been issued (WITHOUT THE REQUIRED COUNCIL APPROVAL.) When asked why this was a last-minute resolution dumped on the alderperson’s desk, when the store owner first applied March 15, Bianca Jackson, council liaison, replied that she asked him for more information, and it took this long to receive it. There is no evidence of any permits from the county to serve food. There is a checklist that MUST be followed to comply for special events. The only compliance is the insurance policy and the illegal issuance of the special use license. Once the expected finger pointing and “not my job” comments was over, this suspended od rules resolution passed by a narrow vote to allow the controversial closure, contingent upon the completion of all unchecked boxes on the “REQUIRED” list. This dropping of the ball fiasco leaves me with a couple questions; 1. Who is going to follow up on these contingencies? If it is the mayor’s office staff, heaven help us, for except for the secretary Caryn, that office is empty as often as not. 2. Why do those in that office not know what is required to satisfy the requirements of a special event?
Am I the only one embarrassed by this mess? No wonder Alton cannot attract more businesses and people to move to Alton. Will the last person to leave Alton please turn off the lights?
Mike Drake