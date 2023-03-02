The path to restoring Wood River’s greatness began when Mayor Tom Stalcup was elected in 2021. Despite the progress made since then, there is still much work to be done. On April 4, voters in Wood River will have the sacred responsibility to elect two new council members to ensure that the promise of a better future for Wood River can be fulfilled for years to come.
We must elect council members that will actively seek to promote greatness within all areas of city government. We cannot elect members who will sow division and support financial irresponsibility. We must not elect a member that was hand-picked in a backroom deal to ensure that disastrous policies of a previous mayor would still have a voice.
Kristen Burns and William “Bill” Dettmers are the leaders that we need at this critical time in the story of Wood River. These talented, intelligent, and courageous individuals will never bow down to the status quo and are committed only to the residents of the city that they love and call home. They will never look to failed leaders of the past for their marching orders.
If we fail to give these upstanding individuals seats at the council table, there is a very real possibility that we will never be able to turn the clock back. We are at a pivotal moment in our history, and this election may decide the city that our children and grandchildren will live in for years to come.
With many issues facing our city and such great potential ahead of us, I humbly ask that you cast votes for Kristen Burns and William “Bill” Dettmers to represent us as the newest members of the Wood River City Council.
Scott Miner
Former Wood River City Council Member