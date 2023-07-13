In the June 26 City of Alton bill listing, there was a $3,000 payment to Mississippi River Cities and Towns. When asked about this expense, the Mayor said it was a good thing to belong to and there were all kinds of benefits, grant writing flood information, etc. The previous 2 mayors, also belonged to this organization and paid no dues due to budget constraints. I asked to separate this bill from the bill listing so we alderman could discuss further. I questioned the benefit of paying this fee because there was no chance to discuss the benefit of belonging to this origanization. this is an excuss to travel to out of state for meetings and ring up more expenses paid by the tax payer. Why pay $3,000 when Alton can get the same services for free. There are much more practical ways to spend our tax dollars than to send our Mayor to these out of state meetings to get press releases.and time away form his duties here. How about fixing our streets? How about paying our police officers more to stop them from going to other cities for more pay?
Although the upcoming budget has not been completed or approved by the council, there is no doubt that there will be a deficit and we/the mayor should be looking for ways to cut expenses and spend our tax dollars in a way to benefit the citizens of Alton. The Mayor should be spending more time on saving tax payers dollars than traveling to other states for meetings at the expense of the tax payer.
Carolyn MacAfee 2nd Ward Alderwoman