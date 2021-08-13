It is with a heavy heart that the Greater Madison County Federation of Labor and our Labor Day Committee has made the decision to cancel this year's Wood River/East Alton Labor Day Parade, Picnic and Charity Softball Tournament for Aug. 28 and the Granite City Labor Day Parade and Picnic Sept. 6.
We had hoped with the declining infection and hospitalization rates earlier this year, and with the state reopening, that we could return to a more normal and conventional celebration of Labor Day. Sadly, as vaccinations slowed and precautions were considered less important by many, new variants and the original covid have again caused numbers to spike beyond what would be responsible, prudent and safe for large gatherings such as parades and picnics. We hope to reconvene and celebrate again next year. All fees and donations to help defray parade and picnic costs will be refunded. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this cancellation may have caused.
In solidarity,
B. Dean Webb
President, Greater Madison County Federation of Labor AFL-CIO