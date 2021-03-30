When it comes to geopolitical power, the winds have been shifting to Asia as of late.
The domination of the world by Western powers, the United States since World War I and the United Kingdom before that, is over. China is a rising Asian power and Russia is a regional European power, as China represents a totalitarian form of government and Russia represents an authoritarian democracy. Russia has an Asian connection, as China and Russia are allied in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. It must be added that authoritarian forces are at work in democracies, another rising trend.
This might seem like a toxic brew for those who envision a world defined by international law, peace, and diplomatic solutions to foreign policy problems. However, there are some who stick up for that vision. Richard Hass and Charles Kupchan give us some wonderful ideas in their story “The New Concert of Powers: How to Prevent Catastrophe and Promote Stability in a Multipolar World.”
Hass and Kupchan compiled a vision deeply rooted in history. They mention that geopolitical tensions over hierarchy and ideology invariably lead to wars. The writers recommend that we must accept the Western-led order that emerged after the world wars as being a thing of the past. With the balance of power changing in the world, the international community must find a way to pursue order.
Hass and Kupchan recommend a global concert of powers, advocated in 2008 by writer Michael Lind in his story “For Liberal Internationalism.” The world we are entering into can be described as multipolar, with different powers dominating different parts of the world. The 19th century Concert of Europe, which included Russia, France, the United Kingdom, Prussia, and Austria, would be a good model for today. The Concert of Europe was politically inclusive, just like the proposed concert of power. It would give politically powerful states a position of power and not discriminate on the type of government the nation-state or city-state has, as it would separate ideological differences from matters of international law. This political inclusivity would set aside differences over the types of government involved. Hass and Kupchan state the importance of informality: “a concert’s informality means that it eschews binding and enforceable procedures and agreements, clearly distinguishing it from the United Nations Security Council. The UNSC serves too often as a public forum for grandstanding and is regularly paralyzed by disputes among its veto-wielding permanent members.”
The global concert would address crises as they emerge and deliberate on international norms, as it would guide interactions between nation-states and city-states and leave peacekeeping functions and pandemic relief to the United Nations, which is too big and bureaucratic. Hass and Kupchan state in detail the mission of this concert: “fashioning major-power consensus on the international norms that guide statecraft, accepting both liberal and illiberal governments as legitimate and authoritative, advancing shared approaches to crises — the Concert of Europe relied on these important innovations to preserve peace in a multipolar world. By drawing on lessons from its 19th-century forbearer, a 21st-century global concert can do the same.”
The proposed concert would consist of 70 percent of the world’s gross domestic product, as it would include the U.S, China, Russia, India, and Japan. Each member would have a high-ranking diplomat to attend meetings. Although they would not be formal members of the concert, the African Union, Arab League, Association of Southeast Asian Nations, and Organization of American States would maintain permanent delegations at the concert’s headquarters. These organizations would help set the concert’s agenda and ensure as much representation as possible. For example, were concert members to address a dispute in the Middle East, they could request the participation of the Arab League, its relevant members, and other involved parties, such as Iran, Israel, and Turkey.
Hass and Kupchan feel that a sense of international order will emerge from dialog at the concert and feel that it should rely on formal law as little as possible. Law would emerge from dialog and consensus. Like the Concert of Europe, it would maintain the territorial status quo and not allow military force or other coercive tools to topple a regime. This simple rule would allow a buy-in from many nation-states. China and the United States might be able to engage in productive dialog over Taiwan.
At the same time, the concert would provide an ideal venue for discussing globalization’s impact on sovereignty and the potential need to deny sovereign immunity to nations that engage in certain egregious activities like committing genocide, harboring or sponsoring terrorists, or severely exacerbating climate change by destroying rainforests.
In a concert model, the United States would be free to criticize illiberalism in Russia and China and Russia and China would oppose our form of government. Democratic nations must give up their hope of making the non-democratic world democratic, at least in the short term. The Concert of Europe’s primary objective was to preserve peace among its members through a mutual commitment to upholding the territorial settlement reached at the Congress of Vienna, a diplomatic conference held in 1815 after the downfall of French Emperor Napoleon. The pact rested on good faith and a shared sense of obligation, not contractual agreement.
Like today, the world experienced rising populism and nationalism in the 1800s. In those conditions, a few simple rules and continuous dialog makes more sense than loads of unenforceable rules. Hass and Kupchan are very realistic about the world we live in today: “Moscow and Beijing are tightening their grip at home, not opening up. Stable democracy is hard to find in the Middle East and Africa. Indeed, democracy is receding, not advancing, worldwide — a trend that could well continue. The international order that comes next must make room for ideological diversity. A concert has the necessary informality and flexibility to do so; it separates issues of domestic rule from those of international teamwork.” It was this attitude that allowed the 19th century U.K. and France, liberalizing in terms of democracy, the opportunity to work with Prussia, Russia, Austria who were determined to keep absolute monarchy.
Allowing the world to evolve into a two-bloc structure, like the Cold War, should be a non-starter. The Cold War featured decades of high military spending, a nuclear standoff in the Cuban Missile Crisis, and the tendency on the part of the United States to support non-democratic governments if they opposed Soviet Russia. The United States, China, and the rest of the globe cannot fully uncouple when national economies, financial markets, and supply chains are irreversibly tied together.
The concert would have the power to confront nuclear proliferation and bring states like North Korea and Iran to the table and manage an issue like climate change. The Concert of Europe relied on buffer zones, demilitarized areas, and neutral zones to dampen rivalries and head off potential conflicts; a new concert of power should do the same. Regular meetings among the concert’s six representatives, the daily work of the secretariat, the presence of delegations from all major regions, scheduled as well as emergency summits — these defining features would give the global concert permanence, authority, and legitimacy. Although Kupchan and Hass recommend the concert and keeping the United Nations, might it make for sense for the United Nations to evolve into a concert?
A global concert of power in one form or another offers the best chance for peace and international law at this point in our history. Will we learn from the past (Concert of Europe) or will we continue to move into an uncertain future?
Jason Sibert
Executive director of the Peace Economy Project