Alton’s Crime Free Housing (CFH) program began in 2019 and was terminated abruptly by Mayor Goins in 2021… “WHY” remains a mystery. The theatrics at the City Council meeting February 8, was an embarrassment. I must have really hit a nerve with my two previous speeches touting the successes of the CFH and asking the city to enforce violations. A speaker was brought in as a self-proclaimed expert to tell us how evil the CFH program was. He doesn’t live in this area and was obviously contacted by our administration to address council. He spoke of examples from California and elsewhere where cities were sued and had to pay stiff penalties and terminate their program. Alton isn’t California and our CFH program was handled much differently than in the examples he gave. Mayor Goins even spoke at the end of the Council meeting about Crime Free Housing, reading a prepared speech, with at least one untruth. As I mentioned, I did address council twice regarding CFH, at the first one I was told that Granite City was forced to eliminate their program. WRONG!! I called Granite City hall and was transferred to Sgt. Barnard, who runs their Crime Free Housing program. He told me it is alive and well, and is a very successful program. It is true that they WERE sued, but they appealed, and the Illinois Supreme Court overturned the earlier ruling and upheld Granite’s appeal. I’m frustrated by the stonewalling I have received from this administration.
Every property owner who rents to a tenant should pay a minimal fee to have a landlord’s license. There would be different tiers of licenses. They would then be required to attend a landlord class (as they did before) that are made available at different times to accommodate everyone’s schedule. If they don’t attend, make them responsible for the information given in the class. Violations cause the property owner to move up to a more costly tier, with a warning. They HAVE to be responsible for their tenants and the tenant’s visitors! IF we will need to hire a policeman named as the director of property violations, to enforce violations, so be it, Alton can use another officer anyway. The program is not designed to punish property owners, it is to make them accountable for their properties and for those that they rent to. Every decent property owner in Alton should be outraged at the condition of the many derelict properties, rental and otherwise. Take a drive around the city, you will be shocked. The previous program put 4 problem property owners/landlords out of business, why stop there, there’s more work to be done? Call the program a different name so the “expert” Mr. Deedrick doesn’t have to come back and lecture again on the CFH as he threatened, heaven forbid! Call it what you want but ENFORCE AND PUNISH the property owners that are thumbing their nose at the city! Let’s do everything possible to make Alton crime free, and clean up the derelict, dangerous properties.
We, the citizens of Alton deserve better!