With upsurges of populism on the right and left, geopolitical tensions between various nation-states, and rising military budgets, a sensible internationalism that can benefit our country and blaze a trail to a more lawful and peaceful world seems a long way off.
However, one statesman who passed away in the mid-1990s and left public life in the mid-1970s gives us a path to follow, but no one in public life today seems to have the courage of former Arkansas Democratic Sen. J. William Fulbright. He was an opponent of McCarthyism, a supporter of the United Nations (a befuddled organization in our times), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and opponent of the Vietnam War. One could call him the most broadly influential internationalist of the 20th century. Fulbright was elected to the House of Representatives in 1942 and to the Senate in 1944. He was reelected to the Senate every six years until being defeated in the Democratic primary in 1974.
There was political polarization and demagoguery in the former senator’s time just as there is today. “His life is therefore an object lesson about global-mindedness in an age of political rancor and distrust — but not exactly in the ways one might think,” said writer Charles King of Fulbright in his story “The Fulbright Paradox: Race and the Road to a New American Internationalism.”
King spoke of Fulbright’s reputation as a segregationist in the segregated American South. Despite his internationalist views, he defended the institution of segregation. Some say he was merely being a political opportunist and that he would have been a Southern moderate and integrationist in a later time. Fulbright later described his stance as tactical. King connects this era in our history to our current politics: “81 of the 100 current U.S. senators were born in an era when people could be arrested for marrying across racial lines. Americans are more armed, more forgiving of extrajudicial killing, and more comfortable with state-sanctioned confinement and execution than the citizens of any other free country. A hardening segment of the population sees broader social empowerment as an existential threat, and the country’s institutions have proved weak when challenged by officials determined to subvert them. If one were analyzing another country similarly placed in history, the warning lights for the fate of democracy would be flashing red.”
Fulbright is a strange figure in some ways, spending his entire life trying to understand other nations and unable to apply that understanding to many in his own country. To build an internationalism something like the former senator believed in, one must make the connection between national issues and those who think in a global manner. Internationalists must take on the growing illiberalism in our country, exemplified by the current war against voting rights, by trying to tap Fulbright’s ideas on what it takes to live intelligently in the world.
Fulbright is known for a scholarship program by which Americans study overseas. McCarthy said those who received the award promoted communism while abroad; Fulbright old McCarthy during one hearing: “You can put together a number of zeros and still not arrive at the figure one.” As Vietnam devolved into a quagmire, he was the senator who held televised hearings on the Vietnam War and brought experts to testify.
The hearings transformed the debate on the Vietnam War, and President Lyndon Johnson’s approval on the matter slid from the 60s to 49 percent. Fulbright was a senator who thought the Senate should be used to counter the power of the presidency. His philosophy was on full display — the necessity for a loose cooperation among nations and a certain pessimism on the efforts of human reason to solve our problems. The Arkansan seemed to be channeling the ideas of conservative British statesman Edmund Burke, as stated by King. Burke felt it was the job of legislators to teach the public things they don’t know.
One of his deepest-held beliefs is the need to respect for differences of opinion and culture and the relevance of functioning international institutions. Fulbright felt government worked best when it practiced pragmatism and followed the law. Our country can blaze a new path in world affairs by stressing the enlightenment ideas our country was founded on and at the same time realize that we have regularly not lived up to those ideas, in practices like slavery and segregation. We should cast a better image of ourselves abroad by tackling the shortcomings of our healthcare system and the prison-industrial complex. This would make us a better showcase in the war for the minds of citizens of other countries who are impressionable and might turn to various forms of authoritarianism, like we see in the People’s Republic of China and Russia. Our competition could accuse us of being hypocritical if we don’t live up to the ideas that we saw we believe in.
If democratic ideas spread around the world and more countries can cooperate in some sort of international body to ratchet down tensions, perhaps a successor to the United Nations or a reformed United Nations, then we could easily retreat to policing our own hemisphere and other great powers could police their own hemisphere, leading to a downsizing of the world’s militaries. Right now, we’re spending billions on a military budget because we’re dominating the whole globe in a system of military bases.
The first step might be a conversation with Russia, the PRC, and other regional alliances like the European Union about the need to respect the borders of all nation states of the world, or an agreement not to invade one another, as we must keep the current international conflicts out of the military sphere. This international body, whatever it will be called (or even UN II), could serve as a cooling space for nation-states. At the same time, we could enter a world discussion about democracy and showcase the world just how great America and its system of government is, that is if we can reform our healthcare and prison systems, respect voting rights and refugee rights, and build a more perfect union. If not, we might continue to see upsurges in right-wing populism. In turn, leading to a less stable international system.
Can a modern version of Fulbright emerge? It would be nice. It must be remembered that our country would have been a quieter place in the 1960s and 1970s if we had followed his ideas on internationalism. However, we would be more backward if we followed his segregationist views.
Jason Sibert
Executive director of the Peace Economy Project in St. Louis