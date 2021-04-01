I’ve known Mike McCormick for more years than I’d like to admit. We briefly served together on the village of Godfrey Board of Trustees, and I consider him both a colleague and a friend. In all the years that I’ve known him, he’s been a trustworthy, dedicated individual.
I’ve seen improvement after improvement in the community since Mike became mayor of Godfrey. For instance, through his negotiations with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Mike’s improved upon the police protection contract that we had previously, helping to make Godfrey one of the safest communities in the state. As the Madison County Board Judiciary chairman, I am quite informed on this subject. More importantly, as a Godfrey resident, I take comfort in this fact.
Mike has received letters of endorsement from two U.S. congressmen, two state representatives and the Madison County state’s attorney, as well as from numerous residents of Godfrey. This speaks volumes as to the strong working relationships he’s developed over the years with people at the local, state, and federal levels and on both sides of the political aisle.
I have been unimpressed with Mike’s opponent. His limited experience and unrealistic promises make me wonder how he could possibly be effective. What Godfrey needs is someone with experience, knowledge and vision. We have that in Mike McCormick. Please join me in voting for Mike.
Mike Walters
Godfrey