Dwight Werts is a change agent and he deserves your vote. As a business leader in ourcommunity, he understands the role that our community college can and does play. LCCCis an important economic generator for our area. It offers 35 career programs that provide good-paying jobs. In this era of covid and economic change, these training andretooling programs are more important than ever!
Do you want to save some money? Do you have a child or grandchild who is or will becollege-bound? Lewis and Clark's dual credit courses can help put up to two years ofcollege credits under your child's belt before he/she even graduates from high school! Aregular college degree not their cup of tea? How about nursing? My daughter graduatedfrom the LCCC program. It's not hard to find a job. Dwight Werts was instrumental in the development of the nursing program.
Whether it be the welding program, the truck driver training program, the automotivetechnology program, or the other ways LCCC serves our training, economic, social, andcultural needs, Dwight Werts has been integrally involved.
Dwight Werts has been a catalyst for positive change and development at Lewis andClark Community College.
Make your vote count, because you can count on Dwight Werts!
David C. Elson
former superintendent of the Alton School District