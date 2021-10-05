The political fallout from the Joe Biden Administration’s pullout from Afghanistan was significant.
President Biden’s approval ratings have tumbled, and some are voicing concerns about Afghanistan becoming a haven for terrorists again. Naturally, many citizens have security concerns, and security concerns are always a part of the political dialog in America. Those who call themselves security-conscious usually advocate for more military spending. However, citizens must ask themselves a question — does spending more money on our military really provide quality security?
David Vine, Patterson Deppen, and Leah Bolger’s story “Drawdown: Improving U.S. and Global Security Through Military Base Closers Abroad” addressed this question. The authors wisely point out that in the aftermath of Afghanistan, the United States still maintains 750 bases abroad in 80 foreign countries and in colonies. Voices across the political spectrum and factions of the military openly admit that these bases should have been closed years ago. The balance between diplomacy and military power must be examined, as the United States has three times as many military bases abroad (750) as embassies, consulates, and missions (276). In addition, we have three times as many overseas bases as all the other countries combined. The cost to taxpayers is $55 billion annually.
Vine, Patterson, and Deppen gave us an idea of the outdated security thinking that still prevails: “During World War II and the early days of the Cold War, the United States built an unprecedented system of military bases in foreign lands. Three decades after the Cold War’s end, there are still 119 base sites in Germany and another 119 in Japan, according to the Pentagon. In South Korea there are 73. Other U.S. bases dot the planet from Aruba to Australia, Kenya to Qatar, Romania to Singapore, and beyond.”
Chairmen of the Joint Chiefs Mike Miley recently said: “I think we have too much infrastructure overseas. Is every one of those (bases) absolutely positively necessary for the defense of the United States?” Miley called for “a hard, hard look” at bases abroad, noting that many are “derivative of where World War II ended."
Let’s look at the political impacts of military bases overseas. Bases raise geopolitical tensions, provoke negative feelings about the United States, and serve as a recruiting tool for terrorist factions like Al-Qaida, Vine, Patterson, and Deppen stated. Foreign bases also make it easier for our country to engage in aggressive wars of choice (Iraq, Afghanistan). Since 1980, U.S. bases in the Middle East have been used at least 25 times to launch wars or other combat actions in at least 15 countries. Since 2001, the U.S. military has been involved in combat in at least 25 countries worldwide.
Some feel overseas military bases help spread democracy. However, bases are in 19 authoritarian countries, eight semi-authoritarian countries, and 11 colonies. As for the environmental impacts of military bases, many damage local environments with toxic leaks, accidents, the dumping of hazardous waste, base construction, and training involving hazardous materials. The Pentagon does not abide by U.S. environmental standards oversees and frequently operates under status of force agreements that allow bases to evade local environmental standards. Deadly accidents and crimes committed by U.S. military personnel at overseas installations, including rapes and murders, usually without local justice or accountability, also generate understandable protest and damage the reputation of the United States.
There has been some movement in the right direction since the end of the Cold War. Presidents George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush closed hundreds of unnecessary bases in Europe and Asia in the 1990s and 2000s. The Donald Trump Administration closed some bases in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria. Biden made a good start by withdrawing U.S. forces from bases in Afghanistan.
In addition, President Biden announced a “global posture review” and ensured that the deployment of forces around the world will be aligned with our security needs. The administration can close hundreds of military bases abroad and improve national security. Vine, Patterson, and Deppen suggested Biden should continue to draw down our military posture abroad, bring troops home, and build up our diplomatic presence abroad and strengthen our alliances. Will our country move in the direction of real security needs? I guess only time will tell.
Jason Sibert
Lead writer for the Peace Economy Project in St. Louis