Anyone who grew up during the Cold War can attest to how terrible the time really was.
There were two blocks, Communist and anti-Communist, facing off against each other in the military, social and cultural, and political spheres. Defense budgets were high around the world, the United States was forced into supporting leaders who didn’t stand for democratic values, and the world came close to nuclear war during the Cuban Missile Crises. However, and to the credit of the US, we made it through that struggle without a shooting war with the Soviet Union. In addition, the Soviet Union cracked up and Russia seemed to be adapting to Western, democratic values for a short time. An important lesson from this period in history was that the world was aided by certain mechanisms that helped us cool the tensions at times.
The United Kingdom’s national security adviser, Stephen Lovegrove, has warned of the growing danger of a nuclear confrontation with Russia and China, amid a breakdown in back channels of communication that helped preserve peace during the Cold War.
Speaking in Washington, D.C., Lovegrove said the lack of dialogue was occurring at a time when there was not only a “wider range” of strategic risks, but also more “paths of escalation” as a result of advances in science and technology, arms proliferation, and increased competition in areas such as space.
“The two homogeneous Cold War blocs of the Soviet Union and NATO – although there were no alarming obstacles – were able to come to a common understanding of the doctrine that is absent today,” he said Wednesday at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. (CSIS), a think tank. “Doctrine is opaque in Moscow and Beijing, not to mention Pyongyang or Tehran.”
Lovegrove said that certain actions on both sides during the Cold War kept the world from falling into nuclear conflict. He also said that communication with China, a state allied with Russia in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, was particularly bad. We must learn from the history of the first Cold War if we don’t want this Cold War to escalate into something like the first one.
In the first Cold War, the US and Soviet Union had lines of communication open – a phone line – to keep the Cold War from escalating into a hot war. We also had periods of detente in the 1970’s and 1980’s. In addition, both sides also knew the limits of their own power, as each side balanced the other. I’m not sure if either side does now, considering the Russian invasion of Ukraine and China’s belligerent toward Taiwan. On the other hand, the US tried to dominate the world outside its own sphere of influence since the collapse of the Soviet Union with invasions of Iraq and Libya.
There’s just one question to ask if we are to pursue a more peaceful path in the current geopolitical confrontation. Can the world’s geopolitical blocks meet in the middle?
Jason Sibert is the Lead Writer for the Peace Economy Project.
Jason Sibert
Maryville