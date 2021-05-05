I would like to thank and commend Public Works Director Bob Barnhart for all he’s done for the city of Alton the last eight years.
Operating under very difficult financial circumstances, Bob managed to find additional grant money and squeeze the most out of every allocated dollar, continuing to improve our city wherever he could.
He increased productivity and efficiency, streamlined processes and maximized what the Public Works Department accomplished with incredibly limited resources. They kept our streets clear during the snow and ice and did everything they could to fight the annual pothole battle.
His expertise, leadership and innovation during all our recent floods kept downtown from becoming a ghost town full of vacant buildings. The dedication and tireless hard work of Bob and his staff saved many downtown businesses from literally “going under.” He’s now one of the leading national experts in fighting floods like this and we’ve been lucky to have him fighting for us.
Our parks and riverfront show continued improvement, as do our curbs and sidewalks. Among many other things, Bob worked through all the FEMA red tape to get $3.7 million in reimbursement money to restore Riverview Park. It’s unfortunate that he will not be able to see that project through to completion.
His love for our community is evident in the snapshots I see of his efforts all over Alton. I truly appreciate his hard work and devotion and wish him all good things in his future endeavors.
Sincerely,
Mark Springman
Judy Egelhoff
Catdaddy’s Tavern