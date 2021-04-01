I write today in support of Kevin Botterbush for Godfrey village clerk. His decades of public service to Godfrey and the Riverbend area make him the best choice for this position.
I have known Kevin and his brothers for about 30 years when both he and his late brother, Ray Botterbush, were leaders of our Boy Scout Troop. In addition to his service in Scouting, Kevin has served for years on the Hayner Library Board and played an important role in seeing the expansion of library services that has made Hayner the best and most accessible library system in the area.
Kevin has also served on the boards of many charitable and community organizations, including St. Anthony’s Hospital Foundation, Junior Achievement, American Heart Association, RiverBend Growth Association, and Godfrey Parks and Recreation, all examples of Kevin’s commitment to public service. Kevin has also operated his real estate business in Godfrey and has taught real estate courses at Lewis and Clark Community College.
Kevin has the experience and commitment to serve Godfrey as its next village clerk. I hope you will join me in supporting him.
Andrew Carruthers
Edwardsville