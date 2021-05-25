One of the challenges to a world defined by order and international law is the rise of authoritarian and populist forms of politics in the recent years.
If this is to be blunted, an inclusive internationalism must be built. The framework is provided by Charles Kupchan and Peter Thubowitz in their story “The Home Front: Why an Internationalist Foreign Policy Needs a Stronger Domestic Foundation.” President Joe Biden promised to lead an administration where international cooperation and democratic values were stressed, and the political foundations that support internationalism are collapsing.
President Donald Trump’s neo-isolationism, protectionism, and nativism were not supported by the foreign policy establishment of either parties. However, Trump’s 2016 campaign did tap into legitimate worries about a country continuously involved in foreign wars. Also wrapped up in the conflict are legitimate worries about the impacts of globalization on people in the lower-to-middle part of the income spectrum and the divide among rural and urban Americans.
Many Americans associate globalism with the loss of manufacturing jobs to foreign countries, a reality for years. Companies have often relocated factories to other parts of the world that are free of unions, sparking opposition to a global mindset. Kupchan and Thubowitz advocate rebuilding American communities harmed by globalization through investment in pandemic recovery, healthcare, infrastructure, green technology and jobs, and other domestic programs. U.S. foreign policy must serve the needs of working Americans; working Americans must not be a pawn in America’s foreign policy.
Lifting working Americans, and rural Americans, is essential in the fight against the authoritarian politics advocated by Trump. Leaders around the world are probably asking if Biden’s ideas are a new normal or just a temporary reprieve until our country returns to some form of neo-isolationism and authoritarianism. Support for internationalism must be built from the ground up. History proves this simple statement.
Presidents with high foreign policy goals often fail. Democrat James K Polk was elected in 1844 on a platform of making America a bigger country. He led a divided country into the Mexican War. Although our country became geographically bigger, the sectional rivalry between the North and South intensified and the Democrats were defeated in the election of 1848. In addition, the country was pushed further toward civil war.
Congress backed President Woodrow Wilson’s entry into World War I in 1917. However, Wilson failed to secure Senate approval for the League of Nations after the war.
Wilson believed entering a pact for peace would afford the United States the “infinite privilege of fulfilling her destiny and saving the world.” His high-minded internationalism represented a radical departure for our country, far outstripping what domestic politics would allow. The Senate rejected the League three times, and the Democrats were defeated badly in the 1920 election.
Franklin Roosevelt was much more successful. As stated by Kupchan and Thubowitz, Roosevelt’s New Deal expanded prosperity into corners of the public that had not experienced it before, and this allowed him space in the international arena. He was able to secure backing for the United Nations, a troubled body today. The post-war boom helped convince Americans that a certain amount of internationalism was credible. More than any president, FDR was able to convince Americans his foreign policy ideals were good for people of all walks of life, despite his less than stellar accomplishments in the field of civil rights.
Biden faces a tough road ahead. Our country is more economically unequal, racially diverse, and politically divided than in Roosevelt’s time. The polarization is so high that the majority party can hardly win any support from the minority party. Kupchan and Thubowitz advocate taking the interests of working Americans into account in the field of foreign policy. President Barack Obama pushed through the Trans-Pacific Partnership without taking the interests of blue-collar workers into account. For instance, the agreement included a dispute-resolution system that favored corporate interests and loopholes that made it possible for China to enjoy duty-free exports of parts and components to the U.S. market via other TPP members. Trump made an issue of this in 2016.
Kupchan and Thubowitz suggest making the secretary of labor part of the National Security Council, just like the secretary of the treasury. This would give service workers and blue-collar workers a voice when it comes to foreign policy. Biden should also create positions to give working people representation in the State Department, Defense Department, and Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. Kupchan and Thubowitz talk of Washington’s lack of effort on the part of workers who are displaced by trade and automation: “currently, Washington offers displaced workers counseling, retraining, tuition, and other forms of support through a program known as Trade Adjustment Assistance. The program is too reactive, however, since it helps workers only after companies have shuttered factories or laid off employees. Moreover, TAA fails to address labor-market disruptions caused not by trade or globalization but rather by technological change. By training workers in new skill sets and making public investments in health care, education, and government services, Biden can create more jobs that are less susceptible to displacement through automation or trade. The administration also needs to redress the community-level effects of job loss, which include economic stagnation, population decline, substance abuse, and increased crime and violence.” The two use the Defense Department’s Defense Economic Adjustment Program as a model to help communities transition, as the DEAP helps communities that have been impacted by base closures.
Biden must also build a new internationalist consensus by making the economy fairer through raising living standards, reducing inequality, and restoring the social contract. Will Biden be an FDR or a Wilson? I guess we’ll see.
Jason Sibert
executive director of the Peace Economy Project