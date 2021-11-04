Despite its many woes, the Joe Biden administration has managed to fill key arms control posts.
Bonnie Jenkins currently serves as undersecretary at state for arms control and security. Last summer, she led the U.S. delegation, alongside Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, in a round of the U.S.-Russian strategic stability dialogue in Geneva.
“I am committed to reduce the risk of nuclear war by effective arms control, limit Russian and (Chinese) nuclear expansion, strengthen biosecurity, and pursue accountability for the use of chemical weapons,” Jenkins posted on Twitter following her swearing-in ceremony.
Jenkins has an impressive resume, as she was a former board member of the Arms Control Association and former coordinator for threat reduction programs at the State Department under President Barack Obama. She will oversee bilateral talks with Russia on strategic stability and nuclear arms control as well as guide U.S. strategy for the upcoming 10th review conference for the nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty.
Why write a column on Ms. Jenkins? Despite her credentials, she’s certainly not a household name. Many probably don’t care about her impressive credentials because there’s so much else occupying their lives. However, the fact that she isn’t discussed is just one factor in the many challenges facing our democratic republic.
The military-industrial complex has a hold on our definition of security. Its financial pull is mighty, stretching into every state and countless congressional districts. The military-industrial complex consists of a network of bases that have an economic impact on the communities they’re located in. It also includes defense contractors that create jobs across the country. Jobs are something our communities desperately need. However, there’s a larger question to be asked here. Do we need to be creating jobs in this way? And can we justify the jobs in the name of security?
William Lind, who served as a legislative aid for Republican Senator Robert Taft Jr. of Ohio, said: “the Pentagon is no longer the military headquarters of a superpower – it is a bank. An annual defense budget, not an army and a navy, is its principal product.”
Lind considers himself a military reformer. He co-authored a book on military reform with former Democratic Senator Gary Hart titled “America Can Win: The Case for Military Reform.”
Arms control makes perfect sense in the security debate because it’s an affordable way of providing security, ditto for diplomacy. However, cheap isn’t moving in the same direction as the financial goliath known as the Pentagon. Our country must embrace arms control, military reform, diplomacy, and the idea of international law in the future. However, it will be tough to take on one of the world’s most powerful banks.
Jason Sibert
Lead writer, Peace Economy Project