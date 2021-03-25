In the presentations of the mayoral candidates for the upcoming election for mayor of Alton held by the Alton YWCA this past Tuesday night (March 23), candidate David Goins identified his major financial contributors to include Morrissey Construction and the laborers union. David Goins has stated that he supports more subsidized housing in Alton.
Ed Hightower has sued the city of Alton to obtain building permits to construct the Sunnybrook housing project of Washington Avenue without complying with the zoning and building regulations of the city.
Those regulations would require a public hearing at which citizens could have input on the advisability of another subsidized housing project proposed for Alton. The proposed builder of the Sunnybrook housing project is Morrissey Construction. The management of the Sunnybrook housing project is proposed to be the laborers union. As the developer, Ed Hightower stands to be paid over $1 million of taxpayer grant funds if the Sunnybrook housing project is built in Alton. Someone is putting a lot of money into a very sophisticated campaign for David Goins.
Is candidate David Goins being used by special interests?
Dennis Jarden
Alton