I retired from full-time ministry in June of 2022. I still preach regularly at area churches and have done so since the summer of 1966. All in all, that’s nearly 57 years preaching and almost 52 years pastoring.
My sermons number in the thousands. Some years, I preached in excess of 120 sermons, occasionally close to 150. I don’t know how many people I have preached to—in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. As a result, I have friends in every US state and on every continent, with the exception of the Arctic and Antarctica.
When I retired from Emmanuel Free Methodist Church in Alton, I gave away most of my remaining library (benefiting, almost exclusively, college students and young pastors) and threw away most of my remaining files, some of which I had needlessly kept since high school (it was a ruthless but necessary purge).
As my wife can testify, I am a pack rat. I keep everything. I may not have used it for two decades, but who knows? I might need it tomorrow or, possibly, next week. And so it was that the retirement purge from the church carried over into the home. When we moved from fashionable and suburban Moro to Alton a few years back, I unloaded significantly more of my “stuff” than I kept. Strangely, I haven’t missed any of it.
One of the things I kept was my key ring, which—by the way—once held a lot of keys. And I do mean … a lot. You know, enough to eventually wear a hole in pants pockets. But I will never forget the first day I walked out of the Emmanuel Free Methodist Church building no longer officially being one of their pastors.
I remember looking at my meager key ring, containing a paltry total of three keys. One was a key to the church building, which the leadership graciously allowed me to keep for the “unofficial” work I continue to do there. Another was a key to my automobile—really a fob, not a key. And the third was a key to my house. That was the total haul that day. That is the total haul yet today.
Not much to show for more than half-a-century of pastoring and nearly three-quarters of a century of living. At my age, I could understand being left with three teeth, but three keys just seems pretty insignificant for all the years I’ve worked, and places I’ve been, and people I’ve known. Three keys!
What kind of summary of a life are three keys?
Then again, it’s never really the keys, is it? It’s not even the doors the keys unlock or the buildings they let you in. What is important is not the workplace, but the co-workers; not the church building, but the people who are the church; not the house you live in, but the family you share it with.
Life isn’t measured in keys, but in family and friends.