Someone on planet Earth is having an epiphany that mindful moments of our surroundings with the people we care about is what truly matters. To some, this may sound like meaningless babble, but to others, it rattles their limbic system loose, and a flashback of a magical and memorable moment in time is remembered. The memory could be of their childhood, their first kiss with the love of their life, or a time when their son or daughter achieved something excellent. So how is it that sometimes we do not understand what is right in front of us is a gift?
It can be challenging to focus on the present when we are anchored to the past and looking for the flux capacitor so we can rush to the future. When we are younger, life is simple, and time is slower. When we get slightly older, I would say around adulthood, the age of innocence passes as we are left with mundane and unfulfilling responsibilities. We are told to be on time, given constructive criticism by a boss who doesn't even know our son's or daughter's names, or we better pay our taxes so the government can do whatever they want.
On top of the shift in life cycles, there is work, dinner, deadlines, phone notifications, new shows to binge-watch, and much more that can pull us away from the "right here, right now." Many of us are riddled with anxiety and cannot truly articulate why we experience it. We go to a doctor and get prescribed medication. Many of us never sat quietly and examined those uncomfortable feelings because we have been on hyperdrive since the fledging process was initiated, and we began working or going to college.
Anxiety is simply fear of what hasn't happened yet, so do we stop in our moments to ask what we are so afraid of? What uncertainties are we entirely consumed with? Some of us will ask ourselves how we got where we did, realizing a change needs to be made. We usually start with stuff or people. Blame is the first line of defense that prevents healing and recapturing a smile we had once lost. We look outward to find someone or something that caused our anxiety to rise when naturally, it was our fear of many outcomes that may never come to pass. We don't look to examine what may have caused our symptoms. However, we move quickly to treat them with the removal or addition of something, but usually to no avail and only temporary alleviation.
Mindfulness is an art, and we only achieve it if we are ready to understand the powers it holds and that we may experience some uncomfortable realizations. For example, we may realize we were so spiritually and emotionally bankrupt that we were just a shell on autopilot. Yet, we didn’t know that we yelled at our friends or family member out of our lack of mindfulness. It can be difficult to admit we did something wrong as blame is easier, but we must one day wonder how organic healing could begin.
I am not suggesting any of us stop taking our medication and be one with the universe (always consult with your doctor about your medication concerns). However, I suggest putting down what we are carrying, even for a moment and appreciating who or what in our lives can bring us joy or a smile. Times right now are strange, but I was taught that I could be joyful and grateful no matter the circumstances if I gave myself time to appreciate what I had other than what I didn’t. I believe this allows me to enjoy the magical moments and understand the spiritual power they have in my life today.