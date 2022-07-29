I grew up one block outside the city limits of Greenville, Illinois. Of course, that is not the equivalent of growing up one block outside the city limits of Chicago, or even Alton. By the time you left the Bond Country Court House on the square and reached the city limits in any direction, Greenville was already significantly rural.
On the dead-end street where I lived, there were four houses – ours the only one on the East. Years later, during a big-time housing boom, another house was erected – on the West, of course – bringing the total number of houses in that dead-end neighborhood to its ultimate capacity: Five.
In our isolated little world – reachable only by a steep descent at the West end of Asbury, an abrupt right-angle turn to the North, and an immediate steep ascent onto North Taylor – the ruralness was accentuated by the fact that our street was bordered on three sides by a thick, expansive woods.
In retrospect, there was never a time, a season, when the woods was not breathtaking. Whether budding its way into spring or filling the landscape with lush, summer green or painting our world with an artist’s palate of brilliant red, gold, and orange or leaving trees stark and naked against wind-worked snow and ice, it was like stepping into the most enthralling storybook of our youth.
But it was on those summer days when, if you could catch a patch of air and run it through the ringers of an old-fashioned washing machine, you could fill a tub with water, that we found the woods most inviting. After all, there were only three air-conditioned buildings in the entire town. Beyond that, the vast, shaded woods was the coolest place around – putting the “green” in Greenville.
On hot summer days, neighborhood kids would spend dawn to dusk deep in the heart of that great woods. You could usually find us in the “Sunken Garden” – a long-ago opulent oasis belonging to one of the town’s elite families, replete with rock-hewn goldfish ponds, concrete tables and chairs, surprising meadows and snaking paths taking you here, there, and everywhere – or on the edge of some great precipice preparing to soar into pure enjoyment.
We would traipse down a winding path or cut through undergrowth to a steep gully. There, we found a hanging vine, or cut loose a vine that had, near the bottom, become attached to a vast tree trunk. After testing its reliability, we launched into the purest enjoyment any kid could ever know. One by one, we grabbed the vine, raced down the hill, and jumped into thin air, carried by the vine.
We flew. As sure as grass is green and the summer sky is blue, we flew. And we did it again and again, until dusk beckoned us home. If never before or after, we were completely free and unhindered, no longer bound by time or gravity.
One could do worse than be a swinger of vines.