I wear a lot of different hats: husband, father, papa; pastor, author, bland and boring radio personality. Recently, I donned my pastor’s hat and married a young couple.
Anytime a wedding rolls around, I think instinctively of a line tucked away near the end of Act II in Thornton Wilder’s play “Our Town.” The Stage Manager, doubling as Pastor, wonders out loud: “I’ve married over two hundred couples in my day. Do I believe in it? I don’t know. M marries N ... millions of them. The cottage, the go-cart, the Friday afternoon drive in the Ford, the first rheumatism, the grandchildren, the second rheumatism, the deathbed, the reading of the will. Once in a thousand times it’s interesting.”
Personally, I can recall a couple of “interesting” weddings.
A pastor acquaintance of mine tops the list with his first wedding at his first church – a country congregation of mostly farmers and their families. As can sometimes happen in small, ancient, rural churches, one or two families rule the religious roost. In this case, it was two. In this case, as well, the oldest child from the each of the two most prominent families was getting married.
Right before the pastor was to pronounce the couple man-and-wife, he realized that in all his counseling, he had not asked either of them if they had previously been married. In his particular denomination at that particular time, he was not allowed to marry anyone who had been divorced.
During the final solo, the pastor quickly and quietly asked the couple if either of them had been married before. As it turned out, one of them had. The pastor abruptly announced, “I’m sorry, but I can’t marry you.” And the ceremony came to an abrupt halt ... as did the man’s first pastorate.
On another occasion, as time for the stating of the vows arrived, the pastor – intending to ask the couple (in the religious vernacular of the day) to “clasp” hands – inadvertently asked, “Would you now clap hands?” And, so, the congregation did. The wedding party followed in kind. Then the bride and groom. Ultimately, even the pastor joined in. When the applause finally ended, the pastor nonchalantly rephrased the question, asking the couple, “Would you now join hands?”
I so wish I would have been there for that one.
Happily, however, those are the exceptions – part of those “one in a thousand times (when) it’s interesting.” Most weddings come off without a hitch. Well, actually, “with” a hitch, of course ... but you get the meaning of my words.
In my most recent wedding ceremony, the hitch came off without a “hitch.” Which made me happy, because the groom was the son of good friends, and the bride was the granddaughter of good friends. It’s good to come out of a wedding with friendships still intact.
It’s always good to avoid that one post-wedding comment that as an officiant you never want to hear: “Well, pastor, that was interesting.”