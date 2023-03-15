I can’t tell the story of the weasel without telling the story of the Guinea pig. The two go together. They seem an odd pair, but their story is sadly intertwined.
My family liked animals, boarded animals, raised animals, sometimes killed and ate animals. The only animals we killed and ate were the chickens and the not-yet-and-never-would-be chickens (eggs). Others of our animals were killable and edible, but not by us. Our pasture and barn were home to horses and cattle, sheep and chickens, as well as the predictable cats and dogs. And, once I reached about Middle School age, we welcomed hundreds of Guinea pigs.
We fed them, fattened them, and then sold them to a plant in St. Louis to be used as—of all things!—Guinea pigs. It turned out, however, that the easily impressionable hearts of my younger brother and I were touched by the potential plight of those innocent midget pigs. As a result, our parents let both of us pick out one of the furry crew and keep it as a pet.
Both pets were well-fed and about as fat as Guinea pigs could get. My brother’s pet was a bright white with dull grey splotches. Mine was an off-white with golden splotches. I named him Butterscotch, after the golden splotches.
Once we gave the pigs names, we knew they were safe. We based that belief on previous family history. Our grandfather and grandmother Heston got a goose one year to raise specifically to cook and serve as Thanksgiving dinner. Their first mistake, however, was naming the goose—Hannibal. Their second mistake was letting us play with it, like it was a pet. When Thanksgiving rolled around, we had turkey. Hannibal lived out his days in peace and plenty.
I had similar hopes for Butterscotch. Not the eat-for-Thanksgiving-dinner hopes, you understand, but the living-out-his-days-in-peace-and-plenty hopes.
My mom let me get a big box, complete with everything my new best pet could want—a sand-and-gravel carpet, sufficient water to drink, and an abundance of lettuce and other rare and fine delicacies on which to sumptuously dine—and keep the box in my bedroom. However, every evening before dark, I had to take Butterscotch back to the barn and put him in with all the other Guinea pigs.
As the weeks passed, Butterscotch grew fatter and fatter, until—in retrospect—he looked like a potential Thanksgiving dinner. But the Heston family would never do that to a Guinea pig. Okay, I admit, we would sell them to a plant in St. Louis to be isolated and injected, poked and prodded, sliced and diced, but we would never have eaten one—not even for Thanksgiving.
But, too soon, Thanksgiving morning rolled around. To celebrate the occasion, I went down to get Butterscotch from the barn … just in time to see the aforementioned weasel carry him off and through a hole in the floor.
That was the year the weasel family had Butterscotch for Thanksgiving.