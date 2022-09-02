It wasn’t that my younger brother John and I kept seeing things. Well, okay, maybe it was. I mean, we could corroborate each other’s testimony, but there was no eye-witness adult around who could verify our childish claims. Of course, there was the Indian Chief and Santa Claus, but that was the problem. Both of them simply vanished into thin air the moment after making their unscheduled appearance in the presence of my younger brother and me.
Our family was down on College Avenue in Greenville, two days before Christmas, at my grandfather and grandmother Heston’s. We had just finished a light supper and were preparing to open Christmas gifts. There was no Santa with us that night, because the year before, Aunt Amy—a short, squatty, hellion of a woman—had tumbled over backwards into the tree and atop the presents. My bother and I considered it an act of God, and I’m still not convinced it wasn’t.
It was almost time to open gifts, and John and I were racing through the house, doing that thing kids do when they can’t sit still and be quiet. I remember the exact place and moment when Saint Nick was sighted. We were in my grandparents’ bedroom—a huge room with tall, wide windows—and knocking on (with his white-gloved first) and waving through the window was none other than Santa Claus himself. We heard his muffled “Merry Christmas!” through the icy windowpane. Then he was gone.
We ran to tell our parents. My father and grandfather looked outside but found no one. They told John and I we were imagining. Of course, you can imagine many things—what’s in the wrapped packages, who gets to open their gift first, things like that—but nobody, not even kids, can imagine a living, breathing Santa Claus looking through the window, pounding on the pane, and yelling “Merry Christmas,” at least not without drugs that were unavailable in the 1950s.
About six months later, John and I were walking near the town square while our mom was shopping. As we walked by the First National Bank, we looked through an open window. There stood an American Indian looking right at us. I mean, a pair of moccasins to a full head dress—an bona fide American Indian. John remembers him raising the palm of his hand. I remember him saying, “How!” Then off he walked, leaving my brother and I once more without verification of our outlandish claims. In retrospect, we knew our Indians—having seen every episode of “The Lone Ranger” and having cut our television teeth on Saturday morning Spaghetti Westerns. Still, no one would believe us. We, however, are still believers.
Somewhere, I know—perhaps on the shore of Loch Ness, Scotland—two old-timers are swapping stories of secretly playing Santa Claus and American Indian to a pair of bug-eyed kids in some Southern Illinois hick town. I just hope that when they see Nessie, nobody believes them.