My friend Steve—who lived one block East then one block North, but spittin’ distance if you cut through the woods—had a turtle. That fact in itself was not unusual. During the 1950s, every kid in Greenville had at least one turtle, often more. What made Steve’s turtle unique was its name. Steve dubbed it “Garibaldi.”
Steve, who was two years ahead of me in school, had spent a year or two in the Middle East where his dad, a college professor, was teaching at the time. When the family was back in the states—specifically Greenville—and Steve had settled back in school, he invited me over to his house, where the two of us journeyed down into the basement to meet Garibaldi.
Being two years ahead of me in school and, of course, being a bona fide world traveler, Steve knew big words like Garibaldi. I thought it was an hilarious name and a superb moniker for a turtle. In fact, I laughed out loud when I first heard it. That’s when my significantly more educated and life-experienced neighbor explained to me, “His full name is Giuseppe Garibaldi.” I tried hard but successfully not to laugh. He then explained, “Garibaldi was an early 19th century Italian general—one of the greatest generals in modern times.”
It marked the first time I had met a truly dignified turtle. My own turtle “Sam” seemed suddenly insignificant and looked pretty commonplace. So did my younger brother’s turtle “Festus”—name after the character on the television show “Gunsmoke.” By the way, mine was named after the bartender of the Long Branch Saloon. We watched a lot of Westerns growing up.
“I’ve taught Garibaldi to blow bubbles,” Steve said matter-of-factly. He then grabbed the close-by plastic bubble bottle, removed the blower part, put in front of the turtle, and Garibaldi blew a bubble. I kid you not. The turtle with the famous name actually blew a bubble. And more than once. Every time Steve gave him the chance, Garibaldi blew a bubble.
I couldn’t believe it. I know you don’t believe it. But I swear on Sam and Festus that the amazing turtle named after a general genius actually blew bubbles ... repeatedly. I can see you still don’t believe me, but it’s true. Every other turtle in a three-county radius suddenly became ordinary.
One day Steve lost Garibaldi. He had him out in the yard, and the turtle disappeared. It was a Saturday afternoon in 1962. My brother and I were walking down Elm Street toward Steve’s house when we found Garibaldi—atop a two-foot fence post. His underbelly was balanced there while all four of his legs wiggled in mid-air. Some kid—we suppose—found him and played a trick on Steve by stranding him on a fence post.
He looked at us forlornly. His fame as a bubble blower hanging in the balance. We took him home. Steve later said that Garibaldi never blew a bubble again.