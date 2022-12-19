I loved acting when I was in high school. And I was pretty good at it, too. I usually secured the lead role in any school play, except musicals. After all, it’s hard to vie for the lead in a high musical when you can’t sing worth a hoot. Many of my teenage peers could sing beautifully, but I sang only to kill time—and it was a very effective weapon.
It had been years since I acted in a public play, and I thought it would be the perfect occasion to attempt a comeback now that the Christmas season was upon us. Specifically, I was looking for a role in the community Christmas program. The lead roles, of course, required no singing ability, because the community chorus was singing all the carols.
I confidently approached the lady in charge. Not one to hand out major roles that freely, the Gestapo-like director asked, in guttural tones and syllables, if I would be willing to play an angel.
Thinking quickly, I said, “I think I could wing it.”
She was unamused. Imagine that. You would think the Gestapo would have a better sense of humor.
I quickly cut to the chase. “I would prefer the lead role,” I explained. “After all, I am an experienced actor.”
Upon hearing that, she suggested—with what seemed like rolling eyes—that I might want to try playing a stable cow instead. In fact, she told me, that if I would hurry over to where Mrs. Claremore was standing, there still might be a minor bovine part for me.
Always quick on my feet, I replied, somewhat sarcastically, “Well, then, I’ll hoof it right over there.”
Once more, she was unamused. Go figure.
But I wasn’t knuckling under—certainly not to her suggestion of a bovine part, or even to the decidedly more significant part of an angel.
Again, I insisted, “I want the lead role. I am an experienced actor.”
“So, you want to be the star of the show?” she queried.
“Well, in a word … yes,” I replied in as humble a tone as possible, not realizing how hard it is, on the fly, to make blatant hubris sound like believable humility.
To my disappointment, she told me that the lead role was already taken and that I couldn’t have it. It had been promised, as it is every year, to the Township Supervisor’s daughter’s doll. The domineering director then suggested that I could, if I wanted, silently lead the Magi to Joseph and Mary’s.
“Silently?” I asked, not quite believing what I had just heard.
“That’s right,” she answered. “Silently. You could silently lead the Magi.”
“No lines?”
“That is what ‘silently’ means,” she answered with a wry smile.
“So, you mean I couldn’t speak a single word?”
“That is correct, not a single word.”
“Why would I want a part like that?” I asked.
“Well,” she replied, “you said you wanted to be the star.”
I was unamused.