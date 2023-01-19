I was a seventh grader. That was problematic enough. My birthday was fast approaching. I wanted one particular gift—a ring: gold band holding a black marble square with a gold letter “P” perfectly centered. I had to have that thing.
In retrospect, it is strange. I’ve never been a jewelry person. To this day, the only piece of jewelry I wear is my wedding ring. But for some reason, as I approached the 13th year of my life, getting that ring was as essential to me as oxygen.
It was in a case at the Ben Franklin store on the town square, which tells you something about its actual value. But you had to see the thing to understand. It was breathtaking—temptation, lust and covetousness all rolled into a single piece of costume jewelry, and all for only $6.95. Nowhere else in town could you break so many of the Ten Commandments at such a reasonable price.
I knew there was an unwritten rule to never buy something you want right before your birthday. Somebody might be getting it for you. But I couldn’t wait. What if a non-relative snatched the one-of-kind item from the case before grandma or dad or mom could buy it for me? I was desperate. I had to have the ring.
So I did what any enterprising 12-year-old would do. I went home, entered the living room, removed all the cushions from the couches, and looked for loose change. That usually translated into a dollar’s worth of coins. Instead, my total take was fifteen cents. Well, technically, fourteen. That brought my grand total of money saved to $5.94—a dollar and penny shy of my dream. I found a penny on my sister’s dresser, which left me only a dollar short.
In desperation, I went to my younger brother and asked to borrow a dollar. He refused. My own flesh-and-blood brother refused to fork over a single dollar, even though I was practically on my knees begging.
I went to the store anyway, hoping to strike a deal with the owner, promising to pay the remaining dollar-plus-tax from the take of my birthday cash. Bartering was not unheard of in 1950s Greenville.
But when I walked to the case, the ring was gone. The clerk said someone had bought it twenty minutes before. I was devastated.
So I pouted my way through my birthday—supper, cake, ice cream, and onto the presents—knowing that no gift received could rival the Hope Diamond of Five-And-Ten stores. The gifts did nothing to lift me out of my self-imposed depression. Until … I opened the last gift and found the coveted ring.
My little brother, aware that my parents were buying me the ring, refused to lend me the money and ruin the birthday surprise. I placed the ring on my finger and pocketed gifts of cash.
I must admit, though, that after everyone had left, I rifled through the cushions on the couch.