Freshman year of college. Second semester. Lincoln, Illinois. Intermural basketball game completed—the last in a series that night. I showered, dressed, walked across the gymnasium floor, one of the last to leave. Standing by the North door was a girl I knew from campus and classes. Sweet girl. An ugly duckling who, within a few years, would be a ravishing beauty. At the time, however, homely.
I smiled and said, “Hi, Rachel.” She greeted me in return. I walked the short distance to the dorm, entered my room, sat at the desk, and did some required class reading before hitting the hay.
The next day, in the cafeteria, another girl I knew asked why I had stood-up Rachel on our date after the previous night’s basketball game.
“What date?” I asked, genuinely surprised.l
“Rachel took a ‘late night’ because you had called and left a message that you wanted to take her out to eat after the game.”
I had done no such thing, and told the girl so. She and I both did some detective work that day and discovered the truth, which led right to my good friend Ted, who lived a couple of doors down from me in the dorm. When I confronted him, he happily confessed, enjoying his practical joke way too much.
The next day, I found Rachel, explained what had happened, and apologized. I had no idea she had taken a late night—students were only allowed one per semester—and I had no way of knowing that she was standing at the exit door waiting on me. I had simply greeted her and gone on my way, oblivious to the plot hatched by Ted.
I told Ted, “I’ll pay you back. Someday. Sometime. A month. A year. Four years. It doesn’t matter. The payback will come.”
Senior year of college. Second semester. Third-year Greek class. Ted came into the classroom pumped, brandishing a letter he had received from a suburban Chicago high school, offering him his dream job: English teacher and football coach, providing him a phone number to call in order to set up an interview.
The number was for a body shop in Elgin, Illinois. Ted called. The man who answered was the uncle of the football coach at the school. He told Ted that his nephew wasn’t going anywhere. Someone was playing a prank on him.
What are the odds? Of all the numbers to pick out of the Chicago area phone book!
Three-and-a-half years later, Ted divined the mastermind behind the prank. Even though we sat next to each other five days a week in third year Greek class, Ted did not speak to me for two solid weeks. Finally, on Monday of the following week, he came in to class, plopped his books down on the table, sat in his chair, turned to me and said, “Hey, that was a great practical joke!”
“It’s more than that, Ted,” I replied with a smile. “It’s payback.”