It is strange that I would remember the lunch.
I mean, how many times do you remember what you had for lunch—more than six decades ago?
I was eight years old, in third grade, in an upstairs classroom at Inglis School, eating with others who had, either by paper bag or metal box, brought their lunch with them to school.
I opened my box, removing my bologna-and-cheese sandwich, a banana, and a bag of potato chips still soggy and limp from spending the night in the deep freeze.
My mother, a child of the depression, was big-time into preserving food by any possible means. Putting an open bag of potato chips into the deep freeze was simply part of the economic equation of making sure food lasted. But the practice did result in lunchroom chips that had lost all their salt, all their flavor, and would bend without breaking.
Once I had my food items laid out on the desk before me, I promptly peeled and began eating my banana. After all, it was my lunch, right? I could eat the items in the order I preferred, right? Wrong. At least, according to the lunchroom monitor, a teacher who—if grade school memories serve me correctly—looked suspiciously like “Sarge” of “Beatle Bailey” comic strip fame.
She had been walking the aisles checking on any activity that might potentially disturb the perfect atmosphere of the realm over which she was the self-appointed sovereign.
As she approached my desk, she abruptly stopped and—with a loud voice and irritated tone—demanded, “What are you doing?” I didn’t answer. Primarily because I was scared by the towering, red-faced, veins-standing-out-the-neck figure glaring down at me, but also because I thought the answer was obvious.
That’s when lecture began. “A banana is dessert! It is to be eaten last! First the sandwich! Then the chips! And, finally, the banana! Do you understand?” I didn’t. But I nodded by head anyway, like it all made sense. Even as an eight-year-old, I was thinking, “What’s your problem?”
She returned to her desk and began reading. I finished by banana. Then, being the rebellious type I was even then, I proceeded to scarf down the rest of my home-packed meal, alternating between bites of my sandwich and soggy chips—intentionally messing with the divine eating order of Stalag 17. The next day I brought in Twinkies in place of the banana, and ate them first.
I had forgotten, however, that teachers and parents know and talk to each other, especially when a problem child involved. That lunchroom drill sergeant ratted on me to my mom.
I overheard my parents talking about what had happened—the banana and twinkies fiasco, the 1958 grade school equivalent of the still-years-away Cuban Missile Crisis. My dad asked my mom of my teacher, “What’s her problem.”
My mom never brought up the topic. But she did put both a banana and a twinkie in my next day’s lunch.