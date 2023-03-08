I have love affair with high school basketball.
It started when I was seven years old and the Greenville Comets had a legitimate shot at being the first hometown team since 1923 to actually reach the state tournament.
Problem was, we ran into undefeated, top-ranked Collinsville in the sectional tournament semifinals. Terry Bethel, Tom Jackson, and crew made quick work of the Comets, 94-66, ending our season and our dreams, even though our pivot man, Arlen Parker, poured in a game-high 32 points.
Three years later, we were poised once more to make a run to the state tournament. Arlen's brother Bradley, anchored the post for arguably the best team Greenville ever had. That year, we beat the only two teams to beat top-ranked Collinsville, and then thumped a couple of other teams ranked in the top ten of state-wide polls.
By the time the regular season wound down, we were playing our best ball. Parker was on a role, the other starters were on their game, and a sophomore named Art Bollinger was coming off the bench more consistently as the season wore on and making significant contributions.
We roared untouched through three regional games, advancing to the Mattoon sectional where we easily dispensed Casey in game one and then readied ourselves for an exceptional on-a-roll team from Windsor.
I will never forget that sectional final game.
The contest was close throughout. We opened up an eight-point lead, only to watch it vanish when our floor-leader Jon Finley—a 6-foot-four guard and the glue that held the squad together—went to the bench with five fouls. We ended regulation tied at 62-all.
A second overtime followed—three minutes of “sudden death”—where the first team to score two points won the game. Parker made a free throw early in the session, but missed his second. I died a thousand deaths as Windsor took three shots at the basket—missing them all before the ball finally ended up back in the good guys’ hands.
With a scant 15 seconds left, Art Bollinger took a clutch 15-footer, nailing it, and in the process sending Greenville to the state tournament for the first time in 37 years. It was, to this day, my biggest thrill in sports. Bollinger was lifted to his teammates shoulders and carried around the gym, being celebrated the hero he was. The Decatur Herald representative snapped a picture, placing it in the paper the next day, forever etching Bollinger’s face and name in Greenville basketball lore.
Years later, Bollinger was in another newspaper account—one from the killing fields of Vietnam. Listed as “Missing In Action,” he was later found to have died in the line of duty.
I remember the day Art Bollinger gave me the thrill of my life on a basketball court. I remember the day Art Bollinger gave his life near a soggy rice patty in Vietnam.
The first time, I thought he was a hero. The second time, he really was.