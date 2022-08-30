There are a pair of clear path entrances into the woods near the house where I grew up in Greenville, Illinois. But, to get to them requires a roundabout journey down North Taylor, up Asbury, down Elm, and along Beaumont. You can avoid Elm altogether by cutting from Asbury to Beaumont via the alley, but it’s a lot simpler to enter through the undergrowth only a score of strides from the house.
Once in the woods, you must create your own meandering path up and down a series of hills, across a winding creek, and through the massive trees with their ancient trunks and huge, spreading canopies of green. In time, you will come to an old, seldom-used path that can’t make up its mind whether its gravel or grass. Follow its twisting route until you come to a small stone structure that dates to Civil War times. Even today, some say it is haunted by the nearby cemetery’s lone Confederate resident.
When we were kids, however, Awald and Ewald lived there. Actually, if the entire story be known, they had died there. Murdered each other, older brother Mike told younger brother John and I, and then returned as spirits who managed to somehow still get along with each other while haunting any and all passersby—especially curious grade school kids like the two youngest Hestons.
John and I would get as close to the structure as we could while still keeping what we thought was a safe distance. Occasionally, we heard what sounded like the conversation of two old codgers, as well as some mingled grunts and groans. We never saw anyone though. Once, pooling our corporate fear into some small semblance of shared bravery, we approached the structure, crept near the entryway and, with palpitating hearts, sweating palms, and progressively weakening legs, glanced inside. That is when something inside was knocked over.
That is also when my brother and I ran—a hundred directions at once—and ended up bent over and gasping for breath in the clearing two hills over.
About the time of that frightening event, our church did something even more frightening, at least to us. The Church hired a Youth Minister named Tom Ewald. Yep. That’s right. Ewald. You know, as in Awald and Ewald of Civil War fame. Our parents never could figure out why we refused to go to Youth Group.
I visit the woods on rare occasions now. John more often, since he lives in the old homestead. The last time I was there, I went to see the old Awald-Ewald residence. My heartrate quickened as I approached. As I cautiously peeked inside, a squirrel knocked something over and scampered out a hole in the back wall.
I just made up the part about the squirrel. I took off like I did 65 or so years ago with my brother. I haven’t been that close since. But, even when I walk by at a distance, my spine still shivers.