Her father was a grocer. Her mother’s family was replete with grocers. Her brothers became grocers. She married a grocer. And, despite managing her husband’s grocery during World War II, Helen Hamer Walters took a very different career path which led her to become the grande dame of Alton radio.
Helen was born in Alton in 1909 to Isaac C. and Lydia Belle (Rain) Hamer. Her high school and college degrees set her apart. It was uncommon for young women of that era to be afforded such educational opportunities.
It was the influence of her mother that laid the foundation for Helen’s future endeavors. Lydia Hamer enrolled her young daughter in elocution lessons. Helen thrived and became comfortable in the public spotlight. As an adolescent she became known as Little Miss Helen Hamer. As a teen, she won her share of oratorical contests. Lydia’s encouragement led to Helen’s enrollment at Shurtleff College, where she made her mark in theater and athletics.
Helen Hamer married Charles R. Walters, started a family, and, as was the norm for the time, settled in as a stay-at-home wife and mother. When her husband was drafted into the Army at age 35, Helen and their two children moved in with her parents and she helped manage her husband’s grocery store on North Rodgers Avenue.
After the war, Helen resumed her role as wife and mother. But as the children grew older, she looked for opportunities outside the home. She directed children’s plays, taught school, and sold life insurance.
How she ended up in radio is unclear. But sometime in the late 50s, Helen began selling advertising for WOKZ. And undoubtedly because of her elocution training and oratorical success all those years earlier, she was given the opportunity to host a radio talk show. Thus began a two-and-a-half decade run that made the name Helen Hamer Walters iconic in the Alton area.
Through the 60s, 70s and half of the 80s, The Helen Hamer Walters Show aired on WOKZ 1570 AM from 9:15 until 10am weekdays. Over that quarter century her guests marveled at her ease and grace behind the microphone. And her listeners loved her.
Helen’s independent spirit and her family’s entrepreneurial background came into play when she became part of the ownership group of WOKZ. She was a principal in Morrell Broadcasting which bought the station in 1964.
Helen was truly a pioneer. Very few women in that era had on-air roles or media ownership stakes, nor even sales jobs. But Helen stepped into these roles with ease and determination, avoiding or perhaps simply ignoring whatever glass ceilings existed. She was her own person, independent, curious, and open-minded.
Helen’s creative mind led to other pursuits as well. She directed a community production at Hathaway Hall entitled “Poodles and Politics.” And she authored and published a children’s book, “Bobo.” “Bobo was an elephant who wished to be elegant”, the book began. Not only was Helen the author and publisher, but she was co-illustrator along with her daughter, Isabel.
Helen and her partners sold WOKZ to the Dreith family in 1984, at which time she retired. Her health declined shortly thereafter and she died in 1990. But her legacy lives on all these years later.
Most of the local grocery stores are gone, but her beloved radio station thrives. We pay no greater tribute to a pioneer than to build on the foundation she layed. Helen Hamer Walters was and remains the grande dame of Alton radio.
Post-script: I am related to Helen, and next month I’ll share some personal anecdotes about this remarkable woman.