Most people never knew the truth about my mother.
You had to be friends of the family or guests in our home to know the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth about my mother.
My mother was a thief.
She didn’t pilfer purses or wallets or jewelry or parked cars off the town square. Her thievery was more domestic, limited to plates, saucers, and utensils—all those things associated with drinking and dining among family and friends.
There was, of course, a method in my mother’s madness. She washed dishes by hand and never all at once. She worked in spurts, on the fly, at odd moments, whenever something caught her eye. You know, a lonely fork or coffee cup sitting around and minding its own business. Suddenly, like an eagle in flight spying a mouse in a field, she swooped to a kitchen counter, dining room table, or the fireplace mantle, grasped the item in her talented talons and was off with it to the kitchen sink. In no time, it was washed, dried, and placed in the cabinet. It was majestic.
It happened to my wife once, shortly after we were married. It was the early 1970s by then, and the eagle had been swooping and swiping for decades. The rest of us were used to it. Connie sat down her glass on the kitchen counter to get something from the nearby living room. When she returned—maybe eight seconds later—she reached for her glass, still three-quarters full, only to find it had disappeared.
“Where’s my glass?” she innocently asked.
“Where’d you put it?” I asked.
“On the counter by the refrigerator,” she answered.
“Oh …” we all answered in unison.
She stared blankly.
“My mom took it and washed it,” I explained.
“Why?”
Duhhh … she’s my mom. That’s what eagles do.
Eagles have incredible eyesight, and an innate knowledge of things lesser creatures don’t even know they are doing—flinching here, twitching there, leaving a glass on the counter for a moment. Down they swoop, out they reach, and the feathered Houdini has pulled off another quicker-than-the-eye performance.
Lesser creatures, like mice or house guests, are left wondering, “What the …”.
Whenever my mom was confronted with her thievery, she would laugh aloud at herself, offer a sincere apology to the victim, and explain that she thought they were finished with it. In my wife’s case, she was—for eight seconds. My mother got her a new glass. It never left my wife’s hand. I mean, for a quarter-of-a-century, it never left her hand.
As for us adult kids, when we noticed a glass or cup of ours missing from the kitchen counter or the living room coffee table, we just instinctively got up, walked calmly into the kitchen, opened the cabinet door to the side of the sink, and got another of whatever it was that had disappeared.
After all, when you live with eagles, you learn to adjust.