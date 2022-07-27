The dog days of July always put me in a county fair mood. As an Alton and Madison County resident, that mood always intensifies at the end of the month when our annual extravaganza of carnivals and corndogs, tractor-pulls and dairy shows plays out on the fair grounds at Highland.
County Fairs are in my blood – literally. Sample my DNA (no, I am not giving you permission to do so) and you’ll find a large percentage of my genetic information finds it origins in county fairs. Particularly, in the Bond County Fair, held annually in my hometown of Greenville.
My long-deceased grandfather, Louis Ledbetter, a prominent businessman in that small town, was president of the Bond County Fair for nearly as long as God had existed up to that time. In addition, he was a professional sulky/harness racer, trotting his stuff from Du Quoin to Springfield and points between. He garnered a house full of ribbons, trophies, and other awards, which he and my grandmother also did riding their show horses.
I grew up in the horse stalls and on the midways of county fairs. To this day, I don’t know if I prefer the throbbing heart of it all – Ferris Wheels and boisterous barkers – or the behind-the-scenes preparation of elements and events. Either way, my heart beats – and always will – to the intoxicating rhythm of merry-go-round music and the surprisingly soft, strangely silent thunder of horses’ hooves on a dirt track.
During my college days and well beyond, I walked through the gate of the Bond County Fair Grounds free of charge simply because I was Louis Ledbetter’s grandson. Imagine my surprise when, on my first trip to the State Fair in Springfield, I discovered that I had to pay to get in. I thought the gatekeeper was trying to rip me off. Even my laminated lifetime pass to the Bond County Fair had no pull in Sangamon County.
Ask me what ride I like best at a county fair, and I will choose the octopus, although the Ferris Wheel would be close on its heels. Years ago, when I was in graduate school, I stopped by the Bond County Fair (only to learn that my lifetime pass was a relic from a bygone era no one remembered) where I discovered that there was no Ferris Wheel. A county fair minus a Ferris Wheel! I could feel the ground trembling as my grandfather rolled over in his grave.
Ask me what carnival food I like best, and I will answer “that kind you can order with or without angioplasty.” And, by the way, that is essentially every food item offered for sale at inflated prices. Unlike the entry fee onto the fairgrounds, that doesn’t change from Bond County to Madison County to Sangamon County.
So, I must sign-off for now. The Madison County Fair is calling. I’m ready to pop a couple of fried Twinkies and take a circuit on the Ferris Wheel. Wish me luck.