I don’t know about you, but I never give any thought to my coffin. Well, not much, anyway. I hope my family doesn’t get carried away and pick an expensive one with all the funeral home bells and whistles. For the life of me—or should I say for the death of me—I don’t know what I would possibly do with bells and whistles after I’m gone. Or, for that matter, what those I leave behind would do with bells and whistles after I’m gone.
A cheap coffin is just fine. In fact, it’s preferable. I was never much into impressing people in this life, and would just as soon not try to impress them with a resting place that will liquidate my life’s savings. I would rather my family hang on to whatever savings I leave behind. Bury me in a cardboard box if you want—if its legal—because I’ve gone on to better things anyway. My wife and I years back bought funeral plots at a cut-rate price, and I would prefer the same bargain on a coffin. I don’t want my family to get carried away when I am.
I have, in my files, a simple newspaper story I stumbled on a few years back. It began with a quote from one Dr. Jeffrey Piehler. The quote drew my attention to the rest of the story. Dr. Piehler was quoted as saying, “It’s pretty much impossible to feel anger at someone for driving to slowly in front of you in traffic when you’ve just come from sanding your own coffin.”
He had me. I had to read more.
The story explained that Dr. Piehler is dying from cancer. It is certain. He is terminal. So, since he can’t beat it, he thought he’d join it. That may be an oversimplification, but it’s the gist of the story.
Some time back, Dr. Piehler angered his wife when he announced that he planned to build his own pine coffin. Even his best friends were upset, failing to understand the method in his madness, failing to see any possible reason for what he was doing other than that he was, in that act, giving up on life.
In reality, however, Dr. Piehler was getting back in touch with life.
He found the crafting of his own coffin to be a tool that helped him do just that. It was an exercise that enabled him to live more fully, more engaged, more aware, more appreciative, and more in-the-moment, not overlooking or squandering life while he was living it. He saw building his own coffin as a means of helping him to keep life and all the things of life in proper perspective. Hence, there’s just no need to dabble in road rage when you’ve just come from building your own coffin.
It is, I think, an invaluable perspective … considering we’re all dying. Maybe building our own coffin is the way to go. I’ve always loved woodworking.