I am not a beach person. Not that it matters one way or the other, but mountains and meadows, forests and waterfalls are more my style. Still, I never stay away too long, returning to the restless tide, waves white-capping their way onto shore with a fury that is sometimes fierce yet other time gentle, dying out on the sand as others in their train are racing toward the shore. Endlessly. Relentlessly. It has been that way forever. At least, since life has inhabited planet Earth.
I remember being chest-deep in the Indian Ocean off Freemantle, Australia, looking westward and suddenly realizing, “It’s more than four thousand miles to the nearest land – Africa!” By contrast, it is barely 2800 miles between the two extreme points on the continental US – southeast Florida to northwest Washington State. Later, I was on the other side of Australia, wading in the Sea at Sydney, trying to envision Los Angeles, roughly 7500 miles of water away.
The ocean is a big place – unimaginably big to me. That is, I think, why I keep returning to it somewhat regularly. My preferences are for beaches in New England or the Northwest US, but whatever and wherever the ocean, it is vast and, in a very real sense, incomprehensible. You know, like life.
I recently spent a week with my wife, children, and grandchildren on the ocean beach at Galveston, Texas. I walked the grey-damp shore at sunrise and sunset every day. I journeyed into the water as far as I dared and let the pounding waves play with me as I played in them. I sat in a lawn chair under a tent top watching waves storm the beach. Other times I closed my eyes and listened to their rhythmic stories of shores and continents, even times and places, far away.
Sometimes, I just need to put myself face-to-face with something significantly bigger than I am to get back in touch with life as it really is and me as I really am. A mountain will do that for me, but so will an ocean – especially at night, under an immeasurable and breathtaking star-studded sky.
I raised three water bugs. And they have raised water bugs of their own. And time rolls by. And the ocean does its thing. And the family patriarch grows old. And the kids’ ages are measured in decades, and the grandkids ages are measured in seeing, hearing, touching, smelling and tasting – taking in all the ocean can pour into their impressionable lives.
The youngest gather up the remains of the day – mostly seashells. And in days and years and decades to come, they will press the largest shells close against their ears and know again the ocean’s haunting far-off call that will draw them back again and again, even when they have grandkids of their own.
And in their eyes and voices, I suddenly see and hear who this aging patriarch is. I am, like the ocean, a memory maker.