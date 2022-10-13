I found a new barber in Alton.
I have been looking for one ever since my barber in Bethalto retired a few years back, but had failed to find one I was happy with. It’s not as easy as one might think. It took me years.
I found my barber in Bethalto by accident. We had just moved to town years back and I needed a haircut, so I went looking for someone to do it. I saw a barber sign in a front yard. I walked in. The barber—who I had never seen—finished with the man ahead of me, brushed the hair from the barber chair, and invited me to sit down.
“Same way as last time?” he asked.
I thought, “Why not?” and answered, “Yes.”
He scalped me. Even my wife was horrified.
That week I went looking for a new barber. I finally found one. He cut my hair for years. Eventually he retired, and my hair was in mourning for years afterwards. Until a few months ago.
That’s when I found a new barber in Alton.
It was the barbershop that drew me in, old-school as it was. It was like a flashback to my childhood, to the 1950s (and earlier) way of cutting hair. You know, a barber who considered a haircut not part of an assembly line rolling out domes at a record pace, but as a canvass on which to take his time and work his magic. It was a place of great conversation and banter, towels and cologne, shaving lather and straight razor on the back of the neck, everything trimmable trimmed within a hair’s breadth of perfection, nothing and no one in a hurry.
The barbershop of my youth was a cultural experience, the place to be on a Saturday morning, and a place where you always felt like Norm on “Cheers” whenever you entered. And, to top it all off, when it came time to settle-up at the cash register, the barber always said, “That will be one dollar.”
Now, it’s déjà vu all over again.
The atmosphere and ambiance make me a youngster again. Everything like it was when I was a schoolboy. And more. I can get a beard trim if I want it—something I never needed when I was a kid. Nothing is left to chance. Nothing overlooked. Everything is done to make you look better, feel better, even think better. It is my new favorite place, even though I only visit once a month.
My last trip—a couple of weeks ago—included visiting with my barber’s friendly, funny, and funky pit bull who, one minute, is snoozing in the middle of the floor, and the next, slipping and skidding on the slick floor in chase of a toy tossed by a patron. It’s “homey” … in the best possible meaning of that word.
Until I go to the cash register to settle-up, and the barber says, “That’ll be thirty dollars.”