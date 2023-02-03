As a pastor for more than 50 years, I have done my share of baptisms. Hundreds. Perhaps thousands. Of those, two are deeply imbedded in my psyche.
A mother and son wanted to be baptized … immediately. They phoned me and asked if I would baptize them. I said that I would. They hung up the phone, jumped in their car, and drove the short distance to the church building. I hung up the phone and walked into the sanctuary to make sure the baptistry was full.
It was. And the water was hot. Really hot. I remember thinking that you could boil a lobster in it. The thermostat had been stuck in the “on” position since Sunday. It was Friday. And the lobsters were on the way in their car.
I ran cold water into the baptistry as fast as I could, to no avail. The baptisms were as quick a holy moment as I have ever seen, as I got mother and son in-and-out in record time.
Then there was that dead-of-winter in Michigan City, Indiana—on the shores of Lake Michigan and just about as far as you could get into Northwest Indiana without actually ending up in the state of Michigan.
It was a frozen February, with ice beneath the most recent lake-effect snow, and temperatures so far below zero that they resembled my grade on a Middle School math exam.
About 1:30 AM, a ringing phone roused me from sound slumber. It was the minister from the other Christian Church in town, wanting to know if I could help with a baptism. In that tradition, baptism was a matter of salvation, and if someone wanted to be baptized, you didn’t schedule a service a week or month out, but baptized them right then and there.
I groggily answered, “Yes.” That is when he cautioned, “Well, he doesn’t want to be baptized in the church baptistry, but in Lake Michigan—he believes that is more biblical.” I racked my brain to remember where Lake Michigan was mentioned it scripture, but it never came to me. Oh, by the way, he was going to be immersed—as in fully submerged into the icy depths of that Great Lake—because that was the practice of the church. Regardless, I told my pastor friend that I would help.
He thanked me and said, “Bring some towels and blankets, and meet me at the church building.” Over the icy and snow-packed roads, and through the blinding blizzard, I drove.
On arrival, I carried the blankets and towels into the sanctuary. When he saw me, the pastor happily announced, “Arno has decided to be baptized inside.”
As thankful as I was to hear that, it was especially good news to the pastor—and well as to Arno—since they (not me) were the ones actually going out into Lake Michigan, and Arno was the one actually going under the water.
Still, it remains the baptism that could have been.