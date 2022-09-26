I will never forget the backfire. Not a car backfire, though I heard plenty of those as a kid growing up in our small town, but another kind of backfire, as when a best-laid-plan backfires. On the surface, it seemed foolproof. It was too late once I found out it wasn’t.
I was in the eighth grade—that explains part of it—and the bite of Fall was in the air. It was time for the school’s Fall Festival—officially, I think, it was called the “Band & Chorus Carnival.” There were booths and refreshments and games, and everything was topped off by the coronation of the queen, who was elected by student body vote.
Already a conniving 14-year-old, I thought it would be fun to do two things. Subversively, of course. You know … underhanded, under the table, under the radar of ever-watchful teachers, faculty and parental watchdogs. First, stuff the ballot boxes in our home room to ensure that the ugliest girl in the room would be elected a queen candidate. With decidedly more boys in the class than girls, that would be no problem. Second, stuff the ballot boxes the night of the coronation to see that said-girl would ultimately reign as queen. With more girls than boys in the school, that would not be as easy, but was worth the try.
Initially all went well. The ugliest girl from our homeroom was elected to the queen’s court, which was a successful coup of sorts, but there remained the clandestine effort to get her elected queen on the night of the carnival. A minority of boys in the school was cancelled out by 12 queen candidates, which would divide the female voting. If we could get all, or most, of the boys to cast their vote for the ugly one, we could pull it off.
Things, however, began unraveling quickly. Not the plans for her election; that worked perfectly. I mean, other things began unraveling quickly. Like the girl our homeroom elected promptly asked me to be her escort.
I promptly and flatly said “no.”
After school the next day, my homeroom teacher asked me to say after the final class. What followed was my introduction to big-time politics—back-door-smoke-filled-rooms-Mayor Daley-Chicago machine politics.
“Pat, I understand that you organized and led an effort to get so-and-so elected queen candidate.”
“No.”
“I also understand that so-and-so asked you to be her escort and you said ‘no’.”
“Yes.”
“Don’t you think you should change your mind and say ‘yes’?”
“No.”
“Wouldn’t that be better?”
“Than what?”
“Than your parents finding out that you rigged the elections in both the home room and the night of the coronation?”
That Saturday night found me dressed in a suit-and-tie, opening the door of a pumpkin stagecoach, and walking hand-in-hand with the ugliest girl in the school to the squeaky strings of the Junior High band and the catcalls of my co-conspirators.
But it had sounded like such a great plan!