THANKSGIVING TRADITIONS
Every Thanksgiving of my youth started with a sandlot football game in the vast open space on the other side of our dead-end street, a perfectly flat meadow that lay invitingly between North Taylor Street on the East and the sandpit on the West.
It was our meadow, our property, but on the other side of the blacktop road. Sometimes it lay fallow and unused. For quite a few years, we planted our garden there, yielding (with varying degrees of success) everything from peanuts to sweet corn. But every Thanksgiving, around mid-morning, the vacant lot transformed into a kid’s equivalent of Yankee Stadium or Soldier Field.
At various times, various kids would participate in the holiday extravaganza, depending on who was living in the neighborhood at the time. But for the most part, it was a game of two-on-two—my brother John paired with our neighbor Melvin, while Melvin’s younger brother Lester was paired with me. Occasionally, a Hamel or a Mullen might make their way onto the gridiron—and we welcomed all comers—but, usually, there were but four of us. We were, after all, competing with the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
As you know, Thanksgiving can be unpredictable weather-wise, balmy and spring like one year; cold, sloppy, and biting the next. And, of course, the meadow itself can range from frozen solid to ankle-deep muddy to slick and snow-covered, but always inviting.
On cold, snowy days, mom would insist that John and I wear goloshes and—if that were not bad enough—gloves. Either or both diminished a kid’s football prowess. It was hard to bull-ahead like the Packers’ Paul Hornung or slash off-tackle like the Bears’ Gayle Sayers while wearing cumbersome goloshes. And it was equally hard to throw passes like Johnny Unitas or catch them like Raymond Berry while wearing actual or makeshift gloves.
At our mother’s insistence, we always left the house Thanksgiving morning wearing those brown cloth gloves that were so slick a piece of scotch tape wouldn’t stick to them, let alone a football. And, of course, with four of us kids, there were never enough such gloves to go around, which meant we were required to wear mittens—which, by the way, are useless in a football game. And, of course, if there were no mittens, we wore (are you ready for this?) … socks.
Needless to say, by the time we reached the football field, the goloshes and makeshift hand coverings were discarded, eventually to be put back on for our return home. As if that could fool our mom—any mom for that matter. But it meant we were able to play football the way it was meant to be played—without impediments, man at his best against nature at its worst.
The best part of those mornings, though, were after the game, walking into the house, the fireplace hurriedly burning away the cold, the whole place smelling like a Thanksgiving dinner.
Traditions I choose not to forget.
Pat Heston is co-host of Let's Talk on Tuesday and Thursday on WBGZ 107.1FM/1570AM. He's also the author of the book "Journey Into Newness: The Soul-Making Power of a Wilderness," and a retired pastor.