Core memories are those memories that for whatever reason are burned into our brains, our hearts, our lives. A song, a smell, a person can bring those memories back in an instant. For me, most are positive and are connected by music, food, and odors.
A few weeks ago I was talking to someone about old video games, the ’80s arcade kind, and was asked if I ever hung out and played. I did like to play video games but never really did more than play occasionally at the mall or at local pizza joints.
I can remember an arcade at Six Flags over Mid-America (currently St. Flags St. Louis) where two games were very popular one year during a junior high field trip. Track and Field and Dragon’s Lair. The former being one where you could compete with another player in several track and field games where pressing the buttons with lightning speed was the goal. The other game was very unique in that it was an interactive game played on a Laser Disk in the system. It looked like a cartoon but you controlled the action. So while others were lined up for the roller coasters, a group of us had a serious competition to worry about.
To go along with that memory are two smells from Six Flags…the waffle cones from the ice cream shop in the front of the park and the overall smell of hot asphalt on a clear and sunny day. To this day, if I smell either it reminds me of the park.
In grade school, I rode the bus for a few years and remember the bus driver liked to listen to a country music radio station. Now, most buses in the late ’70s, early ’80s didn’t have great sound systems, usually, one or two speakers in mono. But I still recall two songs that were played all the time, “I Love a Rainy Night” by Eddie Rabbit and “Queen of Hearts” by Juice Newton. While country music isn’t my first choice, I can still remember most of the words to those songs. Two other songs that take me back, Styx and “Come Sail Away” remind me of going on a field trip to the Arch, and “Follow You, Follow Me” by Genesis always seemed to be playing on the radio on my way to swim lessons. During a few high school swim parties, the entire album by U2, “The Joshua Tree,” was played many times. And my wedding's first dance song was by Allison Kraus and Union Station, “When You Say Nothing at All” which I still like to listen to from time to time. I will never forget the kids group, The Wiggles because that reminds me of my girls growing up and us going to see them in concert. (the best part was Murray…the red Wiggle…playing the intro to “Stairway to Heaven” for all the dads in the audience!)
I keep thinking of more songs and smells as I write, but food is a good way to end this article. Grandma Brown’s fried chicken and the taste of it has been hard to match, but every once in a while a restaurant can get close. That taste reminds me of their house. My Grandma Ellebracht made wedding and birthday cakes (and icing) and my aunt can get close to the taste. But the core memory of eating out of the leftover icing bowl with a butter knife and some saltine crackers and watching cartoons.
Those were the days.