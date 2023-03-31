Do you remember your first concert? Most of you have probably been to a show or two (or many) in your life, but are there concerts that stand out?
Bruce Springstein has been famous for 3-hour-plus shows for years with his many hits. Jam bands like Phish have made a career out of nearly 3-hour shows, although that might only include a total of 20 songs. They have been selling out shows around the country since the early 1990s. Pop singer Taylor Swift recently launched her new tour and opening night was over 3 hours and included more than 40 songs. My wife and I took our girls to see Taylor Swift when they were in grade school and she put on a good show! (A newcomer at the time by the name of Ed Sheeran was the opening act).
My first concert was seeing the Monkees on their 20th anniversary tour in 1986 at Powell Symphony Hall (Mike Nesmith skipped the tour that year). Opening acts were Gary Puckett and the Union Gap and the Grass Roots.
The Fox Theater in St. Louis is where I’ve seen some of my favorite shows…R.E.M., Midnight Oil, and Tears for Fears with Debbie Harry. R.E.M. is my favorite band and I also got to see them at the Kiel Center and also at the old Riverport. Saw Midnight Oil again there too, along with They Might Be Giants at a PointFest.
I saw Metallica at The Arena (Checkerdome) and thought the place was going to collapse with the noise (still the loudest show I’ve attended). Speaking of loud, and fast, ever heard of ALL? I had not but a college friend was a fan so we ventured to Mississippi Nights with the opening band, Alton’s very own, Judge Nothing. (if memory serves me).
On my 21st birthday, I saw the Violent Femmes and the B-52s at the Illinois State Fair, which still ranks up there as one of my favorites. I also saw the B-52s with Ziggy Marley at The Muny, and the Bs also played Fair St. Louis one year.
A show of hands if you’ve seen REO Speedwagon? I think it comes with living in Illinois or the St. Louis area to at least see them once. Mine was at Fair St. Louis.
Two shows at Busch Stadium…U2 both times. The 360 Tour was great but during the hottest summer ever. The Zoo TV tour was just OK. The best show though was at the Checkerdome, 1987, game 7 of the World Series, and lead singer Bono walked out on stage with a Cardinals jacket on. It was wild! I almost didn’t go to that show. Some high school friends and I stood in line for tickets at Famous Barr in Alton but they sold out before we got to the front. Luckily, my friend's brother had two extra tickets and sold them to us for $30 each. ROBBERY! But we wanted to go, so we paid for it and then he drove us.
I saw Chubby Checker on the old Alton Belle Casino in my early 20s and remember seeing a mom of some classmates of mine get up on a table to dance during The Twist. She shall remain nameless.
At the Alton Amphitheater, we weren't going to go, then we changed our mind and went to see Kenny Rogers a few years back. I’m glad we did. He played the hits and put on a good show.
More music talk next month! If you have a concert story, a ticket story or maybe you were a member of a fan club, let me know your story and we’ll share it.